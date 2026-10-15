‘Anything Is Possible’: Sachin Pilot On Speculation Over Amarinder Singh’s Congress Return

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said “anything is possible in politics” when asked about speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could return to the Congress.
The speculation follows Singh’s reported dissatisfaction with the BJP over a lack of consultation on Punjab-related matters, although he has previously said that his political commitment remains with the BJP.
Singh left the Congress in 2021, formed the Punjab Lok Congress and later joined the BJP through a merger; Pilot said he had not discussed any possible party switch with Singh.
Congress leader and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has said “anything is possible in politics” when asked about speculation that former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh could return to the Congress amid reports of his discontent with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot described Singh as a leader of “very tall stature” who had served Punjab well. However, he said he had not spoken to Singh about his future political plans or the possibility of switching parties.
“I've known him personally since I was very young. And I've worked closely with him. Personally, I've not had any interaction with him on this particular issue. But like they say, politics mein ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’ (anything is possible in politics),” Pilot said.
He added that he was unsure how the BJP had responded to Singh's recent remarks about Punjab and stressed that he had no information about the former chief minister's intentions.
Why Speculation Over Amarinder Singh’s Congress Return Has Grown
The speculation follows Singh's recent expression of dissatisfaction with the BJP over what he described as a lack of consultation on Punjab-related matters.
Last month, Singh said it was his duty to tell the party what he thought about Punjab and that speaking out did not mean he was leaving the BJP. He also said he was going through “difficult times” but did not elaborate.
Talk of a possible return to the Congress had gathered pace in August after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, named Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP during an Instagram ‘Ask Me’ session.
Responding to Gandhi's remarks, Singh said his personal relationship with the Gandhi family would continue, but his political commitment remained with the BJP.
Asked whether a leader of Singh's stature would expect a prominent position if he returned to the Congress, Pilot said he could not comment without knowing what Singh was considering.
“I don't know what he's (Captain) thinking. I've not spoken to him or had any communication on that front. Time will tell what happens. I can't say anything right now,” Pilot said.
Amarinder Singh’s Political Journey From Congress To BJP
Singh was one of the Congress's most prominent regional leaders in Punjab and led the party to a landslide victory in the 117-member state Assembly in 2017, becoming chief minister for a second time.
However, amid infighting within the Punjab Congress, he resigned as chief minister and left the party in 2021. He subsequently formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), which failed to win a seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.
The PLC later merged with the BJP. Singh's wife, former MP Preneet Kaur, along with his son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur, is also associated with the BJP.
Pilot's remarks have left the question of Singh's future political alignment open, with the Congress leader emphasising that he has had no direct communication with the former chief minister about a possible return.