Punjab Anti-Drug Activist’s Murder: Accused’s House Demolished, Shop Set On Fire

Ashwani Kumar, the owner of the chemist shop and the main accused in Jhota’s murder, was arrested in Rajasthan late Tuesday night in a joint operation by the Punjab and Rajasthan Police. He was reportedly hiding in disguise at a dharamshala near the Balaji Temple in Salasar, where police also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the shooting. Two people have been apprehended so far, including one accused of helping Kumar flee after the incident.