Punjab Mandi Flooding Explained: What Went Wrong In Fazilka

Heavy rain flooded Punjab mandis, submerging harvested paddy and disrupting procurement operations.
Farmers blamed inadequate drainage, limited covered storage and delays in lifting grain.
Waterlogged paddy increased moisture levels, requiring drying and further delaying farmers’ sales.
Heavy rain flooded grain markets in Punjab’s Malwa region on Sunday, leaving freshly harvested paddy submerged and disrupting procurement. In Fazilka, farmers and commission agents protested after rainwater swept through heaps of grain, with some bringing a boat to highlight the extent of the flooding.
The damage has drawn attention to drainage, covered storage and the speed at which purchased grain is removed from mandis. Farmers and arthiyas, or commission agents, alleged that inadequate arrangements left their produce exposed when the downpour began.
Loss estimates remain preliminary. Fazilka Arhtiya Association president Sanjeev Sachdeva Goldy estimated damage at at least Rs 20 crore while speaking to The Indian Express. A separate report quoted him putting losses at nearly Rs 15 crore. Neither figure represents a completed official assessment.
Why Did The Mandis Flood?
Farmers and arthiyas blamed inadequate drainage for the accumulation of rainwater. In Fazilka, reports described water reaching approximately three to four feet, with paddy floating across the market.
“For the first time, we had to bring a kishti (boat) to the mandi as all roads around have been submerged. Also, we protested with the boat to make authorities understand how bad the situation is. Farmers’ hard-earned harvest is floating around. We estimate a loss of at least Rs 20 crore in Fazilka alone,” Sachdeva told The Indian Express.
He alleged that the market’s infrastructure had not been upgraded since its construction in 1971.
“The government, local MLA and Deputy Commissioner are responsible for what farmers and arthiyas are facing today at the Fazilka mandi,” he said.
Similar flooding was reported in Malout, Mansa, Barnala and Bathinda. The complaints point to drainage failures at affected markets.
How Do Storage And Lifting Delays Increase Exposure?
Drainage was only one concern raised by protesters. Sachdeva said delays in lifting grain and a shortage of storage space had allowed paddy to accumulate in the markets.
When grain remains in a mandi awaiting purchase or removal, rainfall can affect larger quantities of produce. Farmers in Malout said they had already spent several days waiting before the storm.
“Water is flowing like a river here. We have been sitting here for eight days with the harvested paddy. My 600 sacks have been submerged. Will the government compensate now? If grains are destroyed in mandis, who is responsible for it?” farmer Balkar Singh told Indian Express.
Farmers also alleged that officials had prevented them from using commission agents’ private covered yards, which had previously accommodated paddy. Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat disputed that account, saying private-yard stacking was not banned.
Who Is Responsible For Procurement Arrangements?
The Centre provides financial backing for Punjab’s wheat and paddy procurement through an RBI-approved Cash Credit Limit. That financing supports purchases, while the state government is responsible for arranging mandi infrastructure, gunny bags, lifting, storage and payments after purchase.
The availability of procurement funds therefore does not, by itself, establish whether a market has adequate drainage or covered space.
Protesters demanded answers from local authorities and elected representatives. When AAP MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna reached the Fazilka protest, farmers and arthiyas questioned why the market had flooded so severely and whether compensation would follow.
What Happens To Waterlogged Paddy?
Rain-soaked grain creates further delays for farmers already awaiting procurement. Balkar Singh, from Rattakhera village, told The Times of India that the downpour had increased the moisture content of his crop.
“We were told that it would be done Sunday but heavy rain dashed our hopes. Now, the moisture content has risen considerably and we will have to wait longer to sell the crop,” he said.
He also said labourers would have to dry the grain and refill bags. The immediate consequences include additional handling and a longer wait to sell. The extent of any permanent damage, reduction in saleable quantity or financial loss will depend on the condition of the grain and subsequent assessment.
What Have Authorities Said They Will Do?
Barsat said arrangements had been made for procurement in anticipation of a bumper crop and promised to correct operational shortcomings.
Punjab agriculture department director Gurjit Singh Brar told The Times of India that the department was seeking details of crop damage. He said 88 per cent of the paddy crop remained unharvested and warned that further rain and stagnant water could also affect cotton quality.
Farmer organisations demanded an immediate girdawari, or crop damage assessment, and compensation. The accounts provided do not specify a compensation package or a completed drainage upgrade following the flooding. They record assurances to address shortcomings, while farmers continue to seek an assessment of their losses.