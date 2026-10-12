Punjab’s Final Voter Count At 2.01 Cr After SIR, Down 13.60 Lakh

Punjab’s final electoral roll lists over 2.01 crore voters, down 13.60 lakh from the pre-SIR count.
The final roll records 3.64% more electors than the August draft, including 1.03 crore men and 97.24 lakh women.
Punjab’s final electoral roll, published on Monday, recorded over 2.01 crore voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), marking a decline of more than 13.60 lakh electors, or 6.33%, from the pre-revision figure of 2.14 crore, reported PTI.
However, the final count showed a 3.64% increase over the 1,93,94,435 electors listed in the draft electoral roll published on August 13.
According to the final electoral roll, Punjab has 1,03,76,026 male voters, 97,24,195 female voters and 506 third-gender electors.
The final roll comes after the SIR exercise, which revised the state’s electoral records. While the final count is lower than the pre-SIR figure, it is higher than the number of electors included in the draft roll published in August.