Akhilesh Yadav says SP has prepared a five-year financial roadmap to fund its 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election promises.
The Samajwadi Party promises OPS restoration, employment opportunities, infrastructure development and new power projects.
Yadav pledges financial assistance, modernisation and fixed-rate electricity for traditional weavers.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said the party has prepared a financial roadmap to fund its promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that a lack of resources would not prevent the implementation of its proposed schemes if there was political will.
The financial roadmap comes a day after the SP released its manifesto, titled ‘Jan-Man Ka Manifesto’, for the 2027 Assembly elections. Among its major promises are 25 lakh government jobs over five years, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates and annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to women. The party has also reiterated its commitment to restoring the Old Pension Scheme and conducting a caste census.
The roadmap, according to Yadav, includes a separate document outlining how funds would be mobilised for the party's proposed schemes over a five-year period within the state's annual budget of around Rs 1 lakh crore. He said senior officials with experience in financial and administrative matters had been involved in assessing the feasibility of major decisions and schemes. The assurance comes as the SP begins outlining its promises on government employees' pensions, employment, infrastructure, energy and traditional industries.
According to PTI, Yadav was asked on Thursday how the party intended to finance its electoral commitments and where the revenue would come from. He said a separate document outlined the financial arrangements for implementing the proposed schemes.
The state's current financial position provides an important backdrop to the SP's funding claims. According to the 2026-27 Uttar Pradesh Budget analysis by PRS Legislative Research, the state has projected expenditure of Rs 9.12 lakh crore, with receipts excluding borrowings estimated at Rs 7.32 lakh crore. Its fiscal deficit is pegged at 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The state has also estimated committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest at Rs 3.53 lakh crore, accounting for 49 per cent of its revenue receipts.
Citing the construction of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway as an example, Yadav explained how his government had changed the project's financing model after facing difficulties in securing support from banks.
He said the initial plan was to develop the 302-km expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, when banks did not extend the required financial support, the project was delayed. Following discussions with officials, the government decided to switch to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, using its own budget to complete the project.
"After discussions with officials, we decided that if the expressway had to be built, its model would have to be changed," he said, adding that the project was eventually constructed at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore.
Yadav also referred to the distribution of laptops and the development of metro networks in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and the Noida-Greater Noida region as examples of projects undertaken during the SP government's tenure.
Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Infrastructure Spending
Taking aim at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav questioned its infrastructure expenditure and alleged irregularities in the tendering process for projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.
Referring to what he alleged was the allocation of tenders worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, he questioned whether a shortage of funds could justify the government's record.
"Where is the shortage of money?"
He further said, "When there is a will, there is a way."
Yadav also listed several power projects established or taken forward during the SP government's tenure, including those in Etah, Harduaganj, Panki and Lalitpur. He said his government had also introduced a solar energy policy.
Alleging that the BJP government had failed to establish a power plant during its 10 years in office, Yadav questioned its record on electricity generation and infrastructure development.
OPS Restoration, Employment Among SP's 2027 Poll Assurances
On the proposed restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, Yadav acknowledged that the issue involved technical and financial complications, particularly concerning funds deposited under the National Pension System (NPS).
He said the party would constitute a committee comprising experienced finance officials to examine the modalities of restoring the scheme.
"We had given this assurance in 2022 as well, and we reiterate it: the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented for government employees," he said.
On employment opportunities for young people if the INDIA bloc came to power in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav pointed to the establishment of the SCL institution as an example of how investment could generate jobs locally.
He said the institution had been welcomed by families because their children would no longer need to move to other places in search of employment. He also alleged that the BJP government had not acknowledged that the project was initiated during the SP government's tenure.
Addressing questions about attracting investments such as Samsung's manufacturing facility in Noida, Yadav said his government had engaged with the company's officials and incorporated the facilities and incentives they had sought.
He said the state had faced competition from other states while trying to secure the investment but had worked to meet the company's requirements.
SP Promises Support For Weavers, Traditional Industries
Yadav also outlined the party's proposed measures for traditional weavers, promising skill development, improved market access and dedicated budgetary assistance if the SP returned to power after the elections.
He said financial support would be provided to help weavers modernise their operations and that clusters could be developed to strengthen the sector.
The party would also revive an initiative introduced by his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, under which weavers were provided electricity at fixed rates, he said.
Beyond employment and pensions, the SP's manifesto also includes electricity and agricultural welfare measures. The party has promised up to 300 units of free domestic electricity, free electricity for agricultural irrigation and a 100 per cent waiver of farmers' outstanding electricity bills within three months of forming the government. Yadav has also indicated that the party will release separate manifestos for women, districts and cities, with commitments addressing local concerns.