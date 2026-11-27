The roadmap, according to Yadav, includes a separate document outlining how funds would be mobilised for the party's proposed schemes over a five-year period within the state's annual budget of around Rs 1 lakh crore. He said senior officials with experience in financial and administrative matters had been involved in assessing the feasibility of major decisions and schemes. The assurance comes as the SP begins outlining its promises on government employees' pensions, employment, infrastructure, energy and traditional industries.