AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.
Azad has been projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate; the partners promised deputy chief minister posts to Muslim and backward-class leaders.
The leaders attacked the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of seeking Muslim votes without giving the community an adequate share in power.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) announced that a Muslim will become the deputy chief minister if their alliance forms the next government in Uttar Pradesh.
The announcement came at a Lucknow rally on Thursday, where the two parties held their first major public event as the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Azad was presented as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. The partners say they want to challenge both the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition in the 2027 Assembly election.
“Abdul won’t lay the mat anymore. ‘Abdul’ will sit by my side as deputy chief minister,” Azad said, using a name often used by BJP supporters to refer to Muslims. He also promised a deputy chief minister from the Backward Classes.
The rally at Ramabai Ground drew a crowd that organisers estimated at around one lakh. The alliance, announced on November 12, plans to contest all 403 Assembly seats.
Owaisi Targets SP Over Muslim Representation
Owaisi accused the Samajwadi Party of taking Muslim votes without giving the community adequate political representation. “Akhilesh Yadav has taken everything from Muslims. He has reduced them to a vote bank,” he said, adding that the turnout at the rally sent a message to the SP chief.
Owaisi also questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav would field a Muslim candidate from Karhal, the constituency represented by the SP chief. He accused the party of favouring its own members in constituencies where Muslim candidates had previously won.
“Now ‘Abdul’ will not just spread the carpet but will help make Chandrashekhar the chief minister,” Owaisi said.
The remarks build on Owaisi’s repeated criticism of the SP’s approach to Muslim representation. On Thursday, he also criticised Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, saying: “He is going to take the Hindutva message to the place where Muslims offered namaz for 400 years.”
SP leader Azam Khan has accused Owaisi of trying to confuse Muslim voters. “He has four seats in his own state, and he dreams of contesting 400 here. I won’t let him fool Muslims,” Khan said. The SP has dismissed the new alliance as the BJP’s “B-team”.
Azad Promises Monthly Aid To Women
Azad made a series of welfare promises at the rally, including a monthly payment of ₹25,000 to women if the alliance comes to power. He said the money could be drawn from the state government’s advertising expenditure, which he claimed amounted to ₹7,000 crore.
“The media will ask us where the money will come from. I want to tell you that the Chief Minister spends Rs 7,000 crore on advertising. We will give that money to women,” he said.
Azad also promised to withdraw what he called false cases against farmers and labourers. He referred to donations he received while campaigning in Nagina, where he won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024. “Seeing those notes brings tears to my eyes. They are stained with your sweat. I will return them to you with interest,” he said.
Both leaders framed the alliance as a platform for communities they said had been sidelined. Owaisi invoked the Constitution, saying it begins with “We the People of India” and guarantees liberty, fraternity, justice and equality. He alleged that the RSS and Sangh Parivar worked against those principles.
“Justice will not come through bulldozers or encounters. Justice will come through Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. The rule of law will be restored,” Owaisi said.
Azad urged Muslim voters not to support parties without seeking a share in power. “This is no ordinary battle. This is not a struggle to remain someone’s tail—this is a matter of self-respect and pride,” he said.
Alliance Faces An Uphill Electoral Test
The two parties are entering the contest without a record of winning Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, AIMIM contested more than 90 seats and received less than 0.5% of the vote. The Azad Samaj Party fielded more than 100 candidates and polled 0.13%.
Azad contested Gorakhpur Urban against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2022, received fewer than 8,000 votes and forfeited his deposit. He won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat two years later, giving his party its first elected representative.
The alliance is seeking to combine two sizeable voter groups: Muslims, who make up about 19% of Uttar Pradesh’s population, and Scheduled Castes, who account for around 21%. Whether the partnership can turn that arithmetic into votes will be tested across the state’s 403 constituencies.