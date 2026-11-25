Keshav Maurya says the BJP contests elections on the lotus symbol, not necessarily a declared chief ministerial face.
Maurya says elected BJP MLAs will choose the chief minister after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Earlier, CM Yogi offered a brief response, saying “Who is and who will be is known to all."
The weather in Uttar Pradesh may be turning cold, but the state's political dynamics are keeping the heat on. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said BJP legislators would choose the chief minister after the 2027 Assembly elections, leaving open whether Yogi Adityanath would return to the post or the party would opt for someone else.
Maurya made the remarks at the ABP News conclave, where he was asked why the BJP was not projecting Adityanath as its chief ministerial face ahead of the elections.
Rejecting the premise, Maurya said, “He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections.”
Earlier at the same event, Adityanath offered a brief response when asked about the party's chief ministerial candidate. “Who is and who will be is known to all,” he said.
'Lotus Is The Face Of BJP'
Maurya said the BJP does not necessarily announce its chief ministerial face before every state election. Instead, the party contests on the lotus symbol, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and on the record of its governments.
Later in the day, speaking in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said the party's chief ministerial face during an election is the lotus symbol. He explained that the decision on who would lead the government is taken after the results, when the elected MLAs meet and central observers arrive.
“During an election, the 'lotus' is the face of the BJP. Once the election concludes and the MLAs are elected, they hold a meeting. Central observers arrive, and based on a consensus reached during that meeting, a leader is chosen,” he said.
Maurya added that Adityanath is currently the chief minister, but the decision on whether he would continue after the 2027 Assembly elections rested with the legislators elected at the time.
“Whether he will continue as Chief Minister or someone else will take the role is not for me to decide; that will be determined by the MLAs who are elected at that time,” he said.
Maurya also said he had never had any differences with Adityanath. He added that the party had no hesitation in not naming the chief ministerial candidate before the election.
BJP's Past State Elections
Maurya cited the 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as examples of the BJP not declaring its chief ministerial candidates before voting.
In these states, he said, the party selected its chief ministers only after securing a majority. He presented this as the model the BJP generally follows.
Keshav Maurya And Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath remains the BJP's most prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh. Against this backdrop, the exchange at the conclave brought renewed attention to the question of the party's leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Maurya, an Other Backward Class leader from the Kushwaha-Maurya community, has been serving as Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister since 2017.