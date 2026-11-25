#WATCH | Jaunpur, UP: On being asked about BJP's CM face in 2027 Elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "During an election, the 'lotus' is the face of the BJP. Once the election concludes and the MLAs are elected, they hold a meeting. Central observers arrive, and based on a consensus reached during that meeting, a leader is chosen. Currently, our Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath. Whether he will continue as Chief Minister or someone else will take the role is not for me to decide; that will be determined by the MLAs who are elected at that time."