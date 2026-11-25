India strongly condemned the November 24 attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district after two Indian nationals were injured.
Saudi Civil Defence said 11 people were hurt, including two Indians, three Nepalese, four Egyptians and two Saudi citizens.
New Delhi reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate end to attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure.
The attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district has drawn a sharp response from New Delhi, after two Indian nationals were among 11 people injured in the strike. India on Wednesday, November 25, strongly condemned the November 24 attack, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and calling for an immediate halt to assaults on civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was providing all possible assistance to the injured Indians and their families.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said 11 people were injured when a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District was targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack by the Houthi militia. The injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indians, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians. The Saudi-led coalition said the strike was carried out using a drone.
What India Said About The Riyadh Attack
In its statement, the MEA said: “We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24, as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
New Delhi said the attacks endangered civilian lives, violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and undermined regional security and stability. It called for their immediate cessation and reiterated its “firm solidarity” with the Saudi people and government. India also reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals had sustained injuries in the attack and that it was ascertaining further details. It assured the injured and their families of all possible assistance. The embassy also advised Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia to follow local rules and regulations.
Second Attack On Riyadh Financial District In A Week
The November 24 strike was the second reported attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district in less than a week. An earlier strike on November 19 damaged the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. No injuries were reported in that incident.
The repeated attacks have raised concerns over the security of the Saudi capital's financial hub, which is central to the Kingdom's efforts to position Riyadh as an international business and investment destination. The latest incident also places the safety of Indian nationals living and working in the Gulf at the centre of New Delhi's diplomatic response.
India concluded its statement by reaffirming its support for Saudi Arabia's security and expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.