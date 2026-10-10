Missile Hits Riyadh Airport Terminal As Saudi Arabia Faces Fresh Houthi Threat

A reported missile strike hit a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, injuring several people and triggering an evacuation
Flights were diverted or cancelled, while foreign missions and airlines issued warnings as airport operations were disrupted
The incident follows earlier deadly attacks on Riyadh airport and a Saudia aircraft, but responsibility for Saturday’s attack had not been established at the time of reporting
A missile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, wounding several people, one of two regional officials told The Associated Press (AP). The airport was evacuated following the attack, with ambulances seen rushing towards the site.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. There was no immediate confirmation of who launched the missile, and the Houthis had not issued a statement on Saturday’s attack, AP reported.
Flights bound for Riyadh were diverted to other airports, while Kuwait Airways cancelled services because the airport had closed. Canada’s embassy in Saudi Arabia advised its citizens to avoid travelling to the airport amid what it described as “ongoing military activity”.
Flights Disrupted
The latest strike came two days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed in an attack as Saudi Arabia faced repeated assaults on its airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure, AP reported.
At least 225 flights at Riyadh airport had been cancelled over the preceding 24 hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Airlines including Air India, FlyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines had suspended flights to Riyadh and other Saudi airports for the next few days.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, warning that the Houthis had demonstrated an ability to strike targets deeper inside the kingdom, including Riyadh, and were increasingly focusing on aviation infrastructure.
The agency also warned that missile and drone attacks, along with interception efforts, increased the risk of civilian aircraft being misidentified.
Yemen Offensive
The attacks have intensified during an escalation in the conflict between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. A Saudi-led coalition has been providing air support for government forces seeking to reverse recent Houthi advances along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Saudi targets, including a strike on Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national, according to AP. The group has warned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace, describing it as a theatre for its military operations.
The rebels have said their campaign targets Saudi shipping in retaliation for a blockade imposed on them. However, attacks on airports and other infrastructure have raised concerns about a wider campaign against the kingdom.
Regional Response
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was unhappy about the attacks on Riyadh airport, but Washington had given no indication of immediate additional military support in response, AP reported. US assistance to Saudi Arabia has included intelligence sharing, identifying targets and planning for the latest offensive.
Saudi and Omani foreign ministers also spoke by phone on Saturday about the need to support diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions, according to the Saudi government.
The repeated attacks have put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s aviation network and prompted airlines and diplomatic missions to issue fresh warnings as the conflict spreads beyond Yemen’s battlefronts.