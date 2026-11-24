BJP and SAD reunite after six years, announcing an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Amit Shah calls SAD the 'big brother', with both parties set to contest all 117 seats together.
Shah promises a drug-free Punjab by December 2029, while Badal flags law and order and development concerns.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the two former allies after a six-year break.
BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the alliance at a press conference in New Delhi on the occasion of Guru Purab.
Amit Shah also indicated that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would be the senior partner in the alliance, describing it as the 'big brother'. He said the two parties would contest all 117 Assembly seats together. On the question of the chief minister's post, Shah indicated that the 'big brother' in the alliance would get the chief minister's position if the alliance secured victory in the elections.
Shah reiterated his promise to make Punjab drug-free by December 2029, while criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the previous Congress government over their handling of the drug menace.
He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the alliance, saying the Prime Minister had expressed happiness over the reunion and described it as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood.
"Badal Sahab has shared a deep, long-standing relationship with us, just as there has been a profound bond between the BJP and the Akali Dal. I believe that this alliance will serve as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood—not just in Punjab, but across the nation and the world," Shah said.
"It's a matter of great happiness that NDA's oldest ally Akali Dal is now back in the NDA," Shah said.
Shah acknowledged that the alliance announcement had come later than expected but said the two parties wanted to build a stable partnership that would last for the long term. He said several rounds of discussions had taken place between the BJP and SAD to ensure a lasting alliance.
BJP president Nitin Nabin described the partnership as a "natural alliance" and expressed confidence that the two parties would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.
Outlining the alliance's priorities, Nabin said it would focus on employment opportunities for the youth, development aimed at the common people and women's safety. He also called for restoring Punjab to its former glory and said the parties wanted to build a "Viksit Punjab".
"We have come together for Punjab's welfare," Nabin said, concluding his remarks.
Emotional Alliance
Describing the partnership as an "emotional alliance", SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party was 106 years old and had always been at the forefront of struggles for freedom, labourers and farmers' rights.
"We have to save Punjab again. In the previous 10 years, the state was destroyed. First five years under Congress and then five years under AAP," Badal said.
He also flagged concerns over law and order, lack of development and the alleged dominance of the drug mafia in the state.
The alliance comes after weeks of speculation about the two parties reuniting. The SAD had ended its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, contested separately, the BJP won two seats while the SAD secured three in the 117-member Assembly. Seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 polls are currently underway.