Nepal PM Visit LIVE: Balendra Shah is on his first bilateral visit abroad. A $1-2 billion reconstruction package, an Ayodhya-Janakpur train, new air routes, hydropower, start-up support, an offshore IIT campus and cricket coaching are all on the table

Nepal PM Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in Delhi today, which is their first in-person one-on-one since Shah took office in March. Shah arrived on Sunday for a 25-hour state visit, one of the shortest by a Nepalese PM. The talks are expected to centre on an economic vision document covering energy, payment linkages and financial assistance, along with a proposed aid package for post-flood reconstruction. Several agreements are expected to be concluded, and the two leaders will virtually inaugurate completed projects and lay foundation stones for new ones.

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23 Nov 2026, 11:00:17 am IST Ayodhya Janakpur Train Live: Saryu-Kamala Express Decked Up Ahead Of Flag-Off The Saryu-Kamala Express, which will connect Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, has been decorated with flowers ahead of its ceremonial flag-off on Monday. PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah are scheduled to virtually inaugurate the weekly service, marking a fresh push towards cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal. The train links two of the most revered centres of the Ramayana tradition and is expected to stimulate pilgrimage, religious tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, is scheduled to be flagged off today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah are set to virtually flag off the… pic.twitter.com/No1tJwAZnO — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026

23 Nov 2026, 10:52:04 am IST Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Balendra Shah Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday, during his two-day state visit to India. #WATCH | Nepali PM Balendra Shah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi



(Video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ZeIZvAXFJz — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

23 Nov 2026, 10:25:43 am IST Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Balendra Shah Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him on arrival at the forecourt, where the two leaders greeted each other with a handshake. New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah receives a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/WOOPuNbi7m — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026