Ayodhya Janakpur Train Live: Saryu-Kamala Express Decked Up Ahead Of Flag-Off
The Saryu-Kamala Express, which will connect Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, has been decorated with flowers ahead of its ceremonial flag-off on Monday.
PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah are scheduled to virtually inaugurate the weekly service, marking a fresh push towards cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal. The train links two of the most revered centres of the Ramayana tradition and is expected to stimulate pilgrimage, religious tourism and people-to-people exchanges.
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Balendra Shah Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday, during his two-day state visit to India.
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Balendra Shah Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him on arrival at the forecourt, where the two leaders greeted each other with a handshake.
Nepal PM India Visit LIVE: Economic Ties, Energy And Connectivity Top Agenda
Prime Minister Modi and Balendra Shah are set to hold talks later today, with sources pointing to major outcomes in development partnership, energy and hydropower, railways and connectivity, disaster resilience, infrastructure and technology.
On connectivity, a new passenger train between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham is expected to be announced, linking two key Ramayana pilgrimage centres. Nepal wants new air routes to its Pokhara and Bhairahawa airports through Indian airspace, but talks continue because India seeks access to Nepalese airspace at the Siliguri corridor.
On energy, a long-term power trade agreement envisages India importing up to 10,000 MW from Nepal over 10 years, against about 1,200 MW annually now.