Delhi’s AQI improved to 240 at 12 pm and 239 by 4 pm on Sunday, but air quality stayed poor
Vehicles were the biggest pollution source at 38.6 per cent, followed by biomass burning and waste burning
The Air Quality Early Warning System said Delhi is likely to remain poor on Monday and Tuesday, with slight worsening expected
Delhi’s air quality worsened on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index rising to 246 at 6 am and placing the city in the poor category. That was 8 points higher than the reading at the same time on Sunday, according to Delhi’s air quality dashboard.
The latest reading came as the India Meteorological Department forecast mainly clear skies for Delhi, along with mist or shallow fog at a few places in the morning. Such weather conditions often keep pollution in place during the early hours.
Vehicles were the biggest source, accounting for 38.6 per cent of the pollution load on Sunday, up from 33.1 per cent on Saturday. Biomass burning contributed 24.2 per cent, while waste burning made up 14 per cent and secondary organic compounds 8.9 per cent. The Air Quality Early Warning System said air quality is likely to stay poor on Monday and Tuesday as well, with a slight worsening because weather will be less helpful in clearing pollutants. It said the city should remain poor through Wednesday and then hover between poor and very poor over the next six days.
The city has logged ten poor-air days so far this month and no severe ones, a better tally than last year, when it had three poor days and three severe days. Sunday's minimum temperature was 11.8 degrees, a little below normal and down from 12.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. IMD said Monday's maximum and minimum could be about 26°C and 11°C.
Pollution Hotspots
Sirifort recorded the highest AQI reading in Delhi at 328. NSUT Jaffarpur followed at 322.
Of the 59 listed monitoring stations, 58 were reporting data at 6 am on Monday. PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 50 stations, showing that fine particulate matter remained the main driver of poor air across the capital. The table retains both Pusa entries as they appear on the dashboard.
At the lower end, Ghoga recorded the lowest reading in the city at 126. Lodhi Road came next at 148, followed by IMD Lodhi Road at 160 and Jharoda Kalan at 162.
Weather Helps Disperse
Delhi's improvement on Sunday was helped by wind and a deeper mixing layer, which allowed pollutants to spread out rather than accumulate near the surface. Northwesterly winds touched 15 kmph, and the maximum mixing depth was around 1,500 metres. Mixing depth is the height up to which pollutants can mix in the atmosphere, and a deeper layer generally aids dispersal.
The ventilation index was forecast at 6,000 square metres per second on Sunday. The Air Quality Early Warning System said a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, together with wind speeds under 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersal. It expects the index to rise to 6,500 on Monday before slipping to 3,500 on Tuesday and 3,200 on Wednesday. Northwesterly winds may reach 20 kmph on Monday, but lower ventilation on Tuesday and Wednesday could hinder pollutant movement. The maximum mixing depth is projected to fall from about 1,500 metres on Sunday to 1,200 on Monday and 1,000 on Tuesday, before recovering to 1,100 on Wednesday.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI 0-50 is "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". Over the next six days, the forecast keeps air quality in the poor-to-very-poor band.
Forecast for Delhi-NCR
Weather will stay largely clear. The IMD forecast for Delhi indicated mainly clear skies, with mist or shallow fog in some places during the morning.
Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to stay between 24°C and 26°C. The minimum is likely to be between 11°C and 13°C.
Across Delhi-NCR, the IMD forecast also pointed to mainly clear conditions with patchy morning mist or shallow fog. Northwest winds are expected to touch up to 15 kmph in the morning and strengthen to 20 kmph in the afternoon.