Vehicles were the biggest source, accounting for 38.6 per cent of the pollution load on Sunday, up from 33.1 per cent on Saturday. Biomass burning contributed 24.2 per cent, while waste burning made up 14 per cent and secondary organic compounds 8.9 per cent. The Air Quality Early Warning System said air quality is likely to stay poor on Monday and Tuesday as well, with a slight worsening because weather will be less helpful in clearing pollutants. It said the city should remain poor through Wednesday and then hover between poor and very poor over the next six days.