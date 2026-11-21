Allahabad HC rejects plea challenging the 1968 Mathura compromise agreement.
Petition also sought cancellation of 1973 and 1974 court decrees.
Court says the relief requires a trial in the connected suits.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea to nullify a land-sharing compromise agreement of 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and the Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah.
The application had also sought cancellation of two decrees passed by a Mathura Court in 1973 and 1974.
Justice Avnish Saxena observed that the relief sought in the application could not be granted without a trial, as it also constituted the main relief sought in some of the connected suits concerning the disputed property, LiveLaw reported.
The 1968 compromise agreement between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust divided the disputed land within the 13.37-acre complex in Mathura. The settlement allowed both places of worship to operate within demarcated boundaries, separated by a wall.
Under the agreement, the temple committee gave up its claim to the land on which the mosque stands. The Idgah Trust agreed to vacate occupants from land outside the mosque's designated boundaries and hand it over to the Seva Sangh. The agreement was filed in Civil Suit No. 43 of 1967 and decreed by courts in 1973 and 1974.
The dispute dates back to the 17th century. In 1618, Raja Veer Singh Bundela of Orchha built a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna at the Katra Keshav Dev site in Mathura. In 1670, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of the temple, following which the Shahi Idgah mosque was built at the site.
The present dispute gained fresh momentum in 2020, when Hindu litigants approached the Mathura civil court challenging the 1968 settlement and seeking ownership of the land inhabited by the mosque. Subsequent petitions sought the mosque's removal and restoration of a temple. The Allahabad High Court allowed the 18 consolidated suits to proceed in August 2024, without deciding the underlying ownership dispute.