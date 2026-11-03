Supreme Court Examines Plea Against Judge’s Posting In POCSO Court Amid Rape Prosecution

The plea is against additional district judge Ashok Bhartendu, who is presiding over the POCSO court in Shamli’s Kairana while facing rape prosecution. The bench said the question of whether Bhartendu should continue with judicial work would ideally be for the high court to decide administratively. It also said that, without material on record about the stage of the vigilance inquiry, it may ask the Allahabad High Court to take the inquiry to its conclusion.