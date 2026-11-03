'Everything Available,' SC Flags Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi After News Report, Seeks Action

“In today's report on Hindustan Times there is a photograph. They say that notwithstanding yesterday’s order, now everything is available in the (firecracker) shops. Please look into it,” the bench told additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre, the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management, as reported by Hindustan Times. The bench added: “They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it.”