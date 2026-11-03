Under its October 29, 2026 order, the Supreme Court has permitted only approved green crackers to be burst in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, between 6–7 am and 8–10 pm. Fireworks are prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones. The restriction also applies to educational institutions. Sales are permitted only through licensed traders at designated locations.