Rajasthan: Polling For The Third Phase Of Panchayat Elections Begin

Polling begins in the third phase of Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj elections, covering 116 panchayat samitis.
Around 1.07 crore voters are eligible to vote across 11,869 polling stations.
Voting will continue from 7 am to 6 pm, with counting scheduled for November 20.
Polling for the third phase of Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj elections began on Tuesday, with around 1.07 crore voters eligible to elect members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis.
Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm at 11,869 polling stations across 116 panchayat samitis.
According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling.
The elections are being held in four phases under a revised schedule.
In the first phase on October 22, polling was held in 104 panchayat samitis for 293 zila parishad wards and 1,788 panchayat samiti wards. More than 85 lakh voters were eligible to vote.
The second phase was held on October 28 in 124 panchayat samitis for 352 zila parishad wards and 2,197 panchayat samiti wards.
Elections for panch and sarpanch posts in areas covered by the third phase will be held on November 5, followed by the election of up-sarpanches on November 6.
The fourth and final phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections is scheduled for November 14, while voting for panch and sarpanch posts will take place on November 16.
Counting of votes for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections across all four phases will be held on November 20.
Elections for zila pramukhs and up-zila pramukhs are scheduled for November 25 and 26, respectively, while panchayat samiti pradhans and up-pradhans will be elected on November 27 and 28.