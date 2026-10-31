The Rajasthan government shifted Mathur, a 1995-batch IPS officer, to APO on Saturday for administrative reasons.
The ACB is probing allegations that Agrawal misused his office to extend undue benefits to a private company, from which his family allegedly purchased 40 properties below market rates.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a CBI and ED probe, saying placing the officers on APO is not sufficient.
The Rajasthan government on Saturday sent senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders (APO), following a similar move against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, days earlier. He faces an ACB probe over alleged irregularities in the purchase of 40 villas and cottages.
Mathur belongs to the 1995 IPS batch and was posted in Jaipur as additional director general of police for planning, modernisation and welfare. PTI reported that her name appears on the records for some of the 40 villas and cottages.
Agrawal was shifted to APO on October 28, PTI reported, after allegations linked to property transactions involving him and his family.
Mathur And Agrawal
The state personnel department's Saturday order placed Mathur on APO until further orders for administrative reasons. PTI reported that some of the 40 villas and cottages are registered in her name.
Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer and was serving as additional chief secretary of industries. He also held several other important posts.
His October 28 transfer to APO came after allegations over property transactions involving him and his family.
ACB Probe Details
The state government has also approved a detailed ACB investigation against Agrawal under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta told PTI on Friday that a preliminary inquiry had found prima facie evidence that Agrawal allegedly used his office to give undue benefits to a private company. The bureau said Agrawal, his wife and other family members allegedly purchased 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar districts from a hotels-and-resorts company at prices far below market value.
The bureau said Agrawal helped the company secure eased resort-building rules, clearances without proper certificate checks and a special concessional financial package. It is also looking into claims that 20 villas were entered in Agrawal's name on March 27, the same day the state finance department issued the package order.
The probe will look at the property deals, the benefits allegedly given to the company and any loss to the state exchequer.
Gehlot Demands Probe
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the property transactions. He said that merely placing the two officers on APO was not sufficient.