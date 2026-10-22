CPI(M) MP demands a high-level probe into the alleged exposure of State Bank of India customer data on the dark web.
Concerns raised over cybersecurity vulnerabilities after thousands of customer records containing personal identifiable information surfaced online.
Lawmaker highlights potential risks of financial fraud and identity theft affecting public sector banking consumers.
CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim has urged the Centre to order an independent probe into the reported leak of SBI customers' data on the dark web.
In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahim expressed concern over the alleged exposure of personal information, including customers' names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email and residential addresses, State Bank of India branch details and loan-related records.
He warned that the suspected data breach could expose customers to identity theft, phishing attacks, impersonation and financial fraud, and raised questions about the adequacy of cybersecurity safeguards at the country's largest public sector bank.
Rahim, in the letter, urged the ministry to ensure a time-bound investigation to establish the source and extent of the exposure and direct SBI to notify affected customers promptly and provide support to those at risk.
He also called for a review of cybersecurity safeguards across public sector banks, stronger threat detection and data-access controls, and accountability wherever negligence or security lapses are established.