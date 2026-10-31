Nishant Kumar visits Varanasi on Sunday to spearhead JD(U)'s organizational expansion in Purvanchal ahead of the UP Assembly polls.
He will address a state-level party worker conclave to review ground preparations and strengthen local cadre machinery.
The visit focuses on consolidating JD(U)'s footprint in Uttar Pradesh while exploring seat-sharing strategies within the NDA alliance.
Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar will visit Varanasi on Sunday to attend a party workers' conclave of the JD(U), headed by his father Nitish Kumar, months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a senior leader said here on Saturday.
JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi, a confidant of the party supremo, spoke to journalists at the party office shortly after a visit by the former chief minister, who attended a function organised on the occasion of Sardar Patel's 151st birth anniversary.
"Our party has a presence in Uttar Pradesh and the workers there have expressed a strong wish that Nishant ji, who is our future leader, visits the state ahead of the assembly polls due in a few months from now," he said.
"Therefore, Nishant ji has agreed to visit Varanasi tomorrow for a party workers' conclave (karyakarta sammelan). In the days to come, the young leader will undertake more tours," Gandhi said.
Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a sizeable population of Kurmis, a powerful OBC group which considers Sardar Patel and Nitish Kumar as their greatest icons.
Gandhi, however, ducked queries on whether the JD(U) hoped to contest the upcoming assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, its Bihar ally, which in Uttar Pradesh has a partnership with some other regional parties, most notably Apna Dal (Soney Lal) headed by Union minister Anupriya Patel, who is also a politician from the Kurmi community.
"I can say that the JD(U) will contest the elections in UP and our alliance with the BJP is rock-solid. A decision on an electoral tie-up will be taken at an appropriate time," Gandhi said.
Notably, in 2022, the JD(U) had fought the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections without having a tie-up with the BJP-led NDA, which retained power in the state by sweeping the polls.
The JD(U) had failed to win any of the 27 seats it contested and polled less than one per cent of total votes.