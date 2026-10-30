Amit Shah Offers Special Parliament Session On ‘Vote Chori’, Says Rahul Gandhi Won’t Agree

Amit Shah said the BJP was ready to convene a special Parliament session on the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations.
Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to debate the claims in Parliament and accused them of seeking street protests.
The INDIA bloc postponed its symbolic “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday because of rain.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations, but claimed Rahul Gandhi would refuse a debate in the House.
“I am ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss vote chori. But Rahul baba will never agree,” Shah told BJP workers in Lucknow. He accused the Congress leader of avoiding a parliamentary discussion and staging protests on the streets.
“I challenge Rahul and Akhilesh to discuss every allegation inside Parliament,” Shah said, referring to Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “The allegations against the Election Commission are baseless. But they don’t want a discussion; they want drama on the streets.”
Shah’s Remarks Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Protests
Shah’s comments came two days before the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition parties plan to protest against what they call the “demolition of democracy”.
The bloc had also planned a symbolic “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It postponed the event from Friday to Saturday because of rain. The Opposition has accused Kumar and the Election Commission of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to remove eligible voters and benefit the BJP. The poll panel has maintained that the exercise aims to remove ineligible and duplicate entries.
The Congress has said Opposition parties and workers from across the country will join the Ramlila Maidan rally. Parties from southern states have also backed the event, with several chief ministers and senior Congress leaders expected to attend.
‘They Blame The Umpire After Losing’
Addressing a day-long meeting of the BJP’s state working committee, Shah contrasted the BJP’s electoral performance with that of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. He cited the BJP’s victories in states including Odisha and West Bengal and said Gandhi and Yadav had failed to bring their parties to power.
“You have not won a single election on your own. The same is true for Rahul baba,” Shah said. He added that the Opposition blamed the Election Commission after losing elections, likening the allegations to “blaming the umpire after losing the match”.
The BJP has rejected the Opposition’s allegations against the Election Commission, while the INDIA bloc has stepped up its campaign over the SIR and alleged voter deletions.