'BJP Leaders Conspired Against Me With Congress': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh Blames Party Colleague For Ouster

N Biren Singh said that some Manipur BJP leaders conspired with the Congress to force his resignation.
Singh said the BJP must rebuild public trust before the Assembly election due early next year.
He questioned why violence has continued since his resignation, as fresh killings triggered protests in Imphal.
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has accused some state BJP leaders of conspiring with the Congress to force him out of office, and questioned why violence has continued since his resignation in February 2025.
In an exclusive interview with PTI, Singh said the BJP government must urgently “regain the lost confidence and trust of the people” before the Assembly election due early next year. He also claimed there was strong public demand for his return as chief minister.
“I am not accusing the Delhi leadership but sections of the state leaders who conspired against me with the Congress,” Singh told PTI. He alleged that some BJP colleagues resented his elevation because he had switched from the Congress.
“There are MLAs who could never accept how I became CM twice after having crossed over from the Congress. They consider BJP as their property. So they plotted, planned and made me resign,” he said.
Singh Questions Peace In Manipur
Singh challenged the claim that his departure would help restore peace. The state has continued to see clashes involving Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities. The government led by Y Khemchand Singh took office in February 2026.
“Now Biren is out. So, what happened now? How many Naga brothers have died?” Singh said. Referring to earlier criticism that he favoured the majority community, he added: “Now it is Christians versus Christians. Where has the European Union gone?”
Fresh Killings Trigger Protests In Imphal
Singh’s comments come after three Meitei villagers were shot dead and three others injured in an ambush by suspected militants on Monday. The attack took place in a forest along the Imphal East–Kangpokpi border, where the victims had gone to collect firewood near Nongshum and Khongbal Tangkhul villages.
The killings sparked protests in Imphal. Demonstrators carried the bodies of two victims to a sit-in outside the chief minister’s official residence. Security personnel later used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The latest killings come amid escalating clashes between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups in the hill districts. More than 50 people have reportedly been killed on either side over the past eight months.