Manipur: Why Have Naga Groups Joined Meitei Organisations Against Kuki Insurgents?

The United Naga Council has endorsed Meitei civil society groups’ October 31 rally in Imphal, calling for the abrogation of the SoO agreement with Kuki insurgent organisations and the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.
The mobilisation follows the October 19 killing of three Meitei villagers and a security operation at a designated Kuki insurgent camp, amid a separate escalation of violence between Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.
The joint protests signal a convergence of security concerns but do not necessarily indicate a broader political alliance, as Manipur approaches its 2027 Assembly election.
The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body representing Naga tribes in Manipur, has endorsed a mass rally organised by Meitei civil society groups in Imphal on October 31, demanding the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgent organisations and the removal of Assam Rifles from the state. The UNC has also called for simultaneous solidarity rallies and sit-in protests at Naga district headquarters.
The decision comes amid renewed violence in Manipur, where the conflict between Meiteis and Kukis that erupted in May 2023 has been compounded by a separate and increasingly deadly confrontation between Nagas and Kuki-Zo communities since February 2026. The immediate trigger for the latest protests was the October 19 killing of three Meitei villagers collecting firewood in the Sunurok hills, followed by a security operation at a designated camp housing Kuki insurgent cadres.
The mobilisation brings together groups that have their own distinct political demands and histories but are currently united in their opposition to the SoO arrangement and their criticism of the security situation. It also raises questions about whether this convergence will remain limited to the protests or develop into a broader political alignment as Manipur approaches its next Assembly election.
What Are The October 31 Protests About?
The October 31 mobilisation was initially announced by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei civil society organisation, along with several other civil society groups.
According to The Sangai Express, the rally in Imphal is being organised by COCOMI, the Joint Tribe Council Manipur (JTCM), the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), the Naga People's Union, Imphal (NPUI), and the Naga Humanitarian Aid Committee Manipur (NHACM).
The rally is expected to begin at Tiddim Ground in Kwakeithel and conclude at Thau Ground in Thangmeiband, where organisers plan to hold a public meeting.
In its October 27 statement, the UNC formally endorsed the rally and called for public mobilisation in Naga-majority areas. It announced that peaceful sit-in protests and solidarity rallies would be held simultaneously at Naga district headquarters from 11 am on October 31.
The endorsement is significant because, although Naga and Meitei organisations have supported common causes in the past, the UNC's explicit call for public participation in a rally organised by a Meitei civil society body marks a more visible convergence over the current security situation. A UNC spokesperson told ThePrint that the mobilisation was intended to press the Centre to address the safety and security concerns of Manipur's people.
What IsTthe Suspension Of Operations Agreement?
The SoO agreement is a ceasefire arrangement between the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki insurgent organisations represented by the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF).
The arrangement originated in 2005 and was formalised through a tripartite agreement involving the state government in 2008. It was intended to suspend hostilities, establish ground rules for armed groups and create conditions for political negotiations.
Under the arrangement, participating insurgent cadres are required to remain in designated camps, while their weapons are subject to monitoring and security arrangements. The agreement also restricts their operations against security forces and civilians. A Joint Monitoring Group oversees compliance with the agreed ground rules.
The Centre and the Manipur government renewed the agreement in September 2025, with revised conditions that included relocating seven designated camps away from conflict-sensitive areas, reducing the number of camps, moving weapons to the nearest CRPF or BSF camps and conducting stricter verification of cadres. The revised agreement was to remain in force for one year.
However, the arrangement has become increasingly contentious. Meitei and Naga civil society organisations accuse Kuki insurgent groups of violating the ground rules and operating outside their designated camps. They argue that the agreement has failed to prevent violence and should be scrapped..
The Centre has not renewed the agreement following its expiry in September 2026, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The October 31 rally is therefore taking place amid uncertainty over the future of the arrangement and the government's approach to Kuki insurgent groups.
Why Has The SoO Agreement Become A Flashpoint Now?
The immediate trigger was the killing of three Meitei civilians on October 19.
According to a report by PTI carried by ThePrint, suspected militants ambushed a group of 14 Meitei men collecting firewood in the Sunurok hills near the boundary between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts. Three were killed and three others injured.
The killings triggered protests in Imphal, with angry residents placing two bodies outside the chief minister's residence and demanding action. Security forces subsequently launched search operations in the area. Meitei groups accused Kuki militants of carrying out the attack, while Kuki community representatives denied responsibility. The identity of the perpetrators and the circumstances of the attack remain matters for investigation.
The incident was followed by a security operation at Sinai camp in Kangpokpi district, a designated camp associated with the Kuki National Army and Kuki Liberation Army, which operate under the KNO umbrella.
According to Hindustan Times, an inspection found that approximately 150 cadres expected to be at the camp were missing. Security forces took control of the camp and arrested 17 people whose identities reportedly did not match official records. Investigators are examining possible impersonation, unauthorised possession of weapons and violations of the SoO ground rules.
For the rally organisers, the incident reinforces their argument that the existing security framework has failed. Their demand is not merely for action against those responsible for individual attacks but for the termination of the arrangement under which Kuki insurgent groups operate.
Why Are Nagas And Kukis Also In Conflict?
The convergence between Naga and Meitei groups cannot be understood without examining the separate conflict that has developed between Nagas and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur's hill districts.
The Naga-Kuki confrontation intensified in February 2026 after an altercation in the Litan-Sareikhong area of Ukhrul district. What began as a local dispute escalated into violence, attacks on homes, abductions and armed confrontations across Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati and Kangpokpi districts.
In a September 3 report, Human Rights Watch said at least seven people had been killed in renewed Naga-Kuki-Zo violence in late August, taking the reported death toll since the current phase began in February to 34 at that point. The organisation called on Indian authorities to restore security and investigate abuses.
The Indian Express subsequently reported on September 29 that the death toll in Naga-Kuki clashes since the new Manipur government took office in February had risen to more than 50. The violence has affected settlements, disrupted movement and contributed to blockades along roads connecting the hill districts.
Naga groups had largely remained apart from the central Meitei-Kuki confrontation during its early stages. Their own conflict with Kuki-Zo groups has since brought them into a more direct confrontation with the security and political questions surrounding Kuki insurgent organisations.
The UNC's endorsement of the October 31 rally reflects this changing situation. The council is backing a demand that it sees as relevant to Naga security.
Why Are Naga And Meitei Groups Demanding The Removal Of Assam Rifles?
Alongside the demand to scrap the SoO agreement, the rally organisers want Assam Rifles withdrawn from Manipur, particularly from border and conflict-affected areas, and replaced by another central force, such as the Border Security Force.
The UNC has accused Assam Rifles of failing to protect indigenous villages and the India-Myanmar border, alleging that the force has acted in a partisan manner and failed to respond adequately to attacks. Meitei groups have also criticised the force's role in the state's security arrangements.
These allegations are disputed. Assam Rifles has denied accusations of bias, and criticism from civil society groups should not be treated as an established finding of misconduct.
Does The Rally Mean Nagas And Meiteis Have Formed A Political Alliance?
The joint mobilisation signals a convergence of immediate interests, but it does not necessarily mean that Naga and Meitei organisations have resolved their wider political differences.
The two communities have distinct histories, political aspirations and concerns about land, identity and governance. Naga political organisations have long pursued their own demands concerning Naga-inhabited areas and political autonomy, while Meitei civil society organisations have emphasised the territorial integrity of Manipur and opposed arrangements they believe threaten it.
The political significance lies in the fact that the protests will take place not only in Imphal but also across Naga district headquarters. This extends the mobilisation into the hill areas and gives the organisers a wider platform from which to press the Centre and the state government.
The rally also comes as Manipur approaches its next Assembly election, expected in early 2027. The continuing violence and the government's handling of security arrangements are likely to remain major political issues.
What Happens Next?
The October 31 protests will test whether Naga and Meitei civil society organisations can sustain a coordinated campaign over the future of the SoO arrangement and the deployment of security forces.
The immediate challenge for the government is to investigate the October 19 killings, establish whether the Sinai camp was operating in violation of the agreement, locate missing cadres and ensure that security operations do not trigger further violence. It must also address the concerns of communities affected by displacement, road blockades and repeated attacks.