Surat Textile Workers Detained: Inside The Fight For Weekly Holidays, Higher Wages And Better Working Conditions

Surat police detained around 70 embroidery workers and labour leaders on October 15.
Workers have campaigned for four months for eight-hour shifts, a weekly paid holiday and wages paid between the 1st and 7th of each month.
The dispute remains unresolved despite an October 1 labour department circular.
Police in Surat detained around 70 embroidery workers and labour leaders on October 15, just as they were preparing to begin a planned peaceful "Maha Satyagraha" outside the district Collector's office. The protest was meant to press two demands that have simmered for four months in Gujarat's textile hub: a weekly Sunday holiday, and wages paid on time. Instead, the day ended with workers detained before they could even begin.
The detentions mark the latest flashpoint in a prolonged dispute between migrant embroidery workers and the factory owners' association representing them, one that has moved between circulars, failed talks and now a police crackdown without resolving its core conflict.
What Sparked The Protest?
The dispute is rooted in Surat's embroidery sector, part of one of India's largest textile manufacturing hubs, where migrant workers have for roughly four months campaigned under the banner "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" — effectively a threat to return to their home villages unless working conditions improve.
Their core demands are an eight-hour shift in place of the prevailing 12-hour norm, a weekly paid Sunday holiday, and timely payment of wages. The backdrop is Gujarat's 2025 factory law, which legalised 12-hour shifts and gave formal legal cover to a long-hours norm many units had already been following informally.
Why Are Workers Demanding Weekly Holidays And Higher Wages?
Workers currently earn between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 a month for 12-hour shifts, with no guaranteed weekly day off. At meetings on October 10 and 11, the Textile Embroidery Jobwork Association of Surat (TEJAS), which represents an estimated 40,000 embroidery unit owners, offered two alternatives: Rs 14,300 a month for an eight-hour shift with a weekly holiday, or Rs 35,000 a month to continue working 12-hour shifts, along with education benefits for workers' children.
Unions rejected both — the eight-hour option would have cut workers' take-home pay by more than half, while the 12-hour option came bundled with stricter workplace rules on phone use and tolerance for production errors that workers objected to. Union representatives argued that skilled workers should not have to sacrifice income simply to secure a legally due day of rest.
What Are Workers' Allegations About Shifts And Dismissals?
Workers allege that some embroidery units impose shifts lasting around 12 hours and respond to questions about working conditions with threats or outright dismissal. Embroidery worker Anand Kushwaha told Dainik Bhaskar he was sacked the same day he asked for a Sunday holiday, saying his employer "immediately settled my dues and dismissed me."
Worker representatives have alleged that 300-400 workers were dismissed in the course of the broader protest movement. Separately, labour leader Ajay Dubey was arrested in a case police describe as unrelated to the agitation — a development that worker representatives have linked to the wider climate of pressure surrounding the protests.
What Led To The Planned Maha Satyagraha?
On October 1, two days ahead of an earlier planned protest, Surat's Deputy Labour Commissioner's office directed TEJAS and its member units to implement India's four consolidated labour codes — the Code on Wages, 2019; the Code on Social Security, 2020; the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 — which do provide for a paid weekly holiday.
That circular temporarily eased tensions and the October 1 protest was called off, but implementation of the weekly-holiday provision and the eight-hour-shift demand remained unresolved, with TEJAS office-bearers reportedly not accepting workers' demands outright. After the October 10-11 talks failed to produce an acceptable offer, the Gujarat Pradesh unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) called for a peaceful Maha Satyagraha outside the Surat Collector's office on October 15, with organisers expecting as many as 10,000 workers to join.
Why Did Police Detain The Protesters?
Police detained an estimated 60 to 80 embroidery workers and labour leaders — widely reported as "around 70" — near the Collector's office before the planned satyagraha could begin, with officials citing the gathering's lack of official permission as the reason.
The detentions took place pre-emptively, before workers reached the protest site or the demonstration itself got underway, in a scene one outlet described as resembling a mini Jantar Mantar.
What Role Have Unions Played?
The Gujarat Pradesh INTUC led the organising for the October 15 Maha Satyagraha, framing the dispute around two specific, law-based demands: a weekly Sunday holiday, and wages paid between the 1st and 7th of every month "in accordance with the law," as union representative Desai put it.
Unions have consistently resisted TEJAS's wage trade-off offers, maintaining that the right to a weekly holiday should not come at the cost of workers' take-home pay. Dubey's arrest, in what police call an unrelated case, has added a further layer of tension between organisers and the authorities.
What Has Happened Since The Detentions
As of the latest reporting, the core dispute remains unresolved. Workers' two central demands — a weekly Sunday holiday and wages paid between the 1st and 7th of each month — have not been formally accepted by TEJAS or guaranteed through binding enforcement, despite the October 1 labour department circular directing compliance with the four labour codes.
The wide gap between TEJAS's two wage offers remains a sticking point unions have not accepted, and the reported dismissals, including Kushwaha's case, suggest concerns about retaliation persist even as the dispute continues to play out. Given the pattern of the past four months — a circular issued, a protest called off, talks resuming, then breaking down again — the October 15 detentions look less like a resolution and more like an escalation of a wage-versus-rest-day conflict that, at the time of writing, remains unsettled.