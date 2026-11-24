Bangladesh workers block highways, clash with police.
Wage protests disrupt factories across the Gazipur industrial belt.
Workers demand 30,000 taka monthly minimum wage.
Bangladesh saw another wave of workers' protests on Tuesday, which led to the blocking of key highways across the Gazipur industrial zone. The protests were part of an ongoing demand for higher wages that has continued since early November.
Demonstrations spread to several locations along the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways. Protesters also vandalised a police box and set it on fire.
In Gazipur, which is an industrial area near Dhaka, protests turned violent after reports emerged that a worker had died. Workers blocked a key highway and set fires. They refused to move despite police efforts to clear the road. Police used tear gas and sound grenades to break up the gathering, according to officials and eyewitnesses, Reuters reported.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Amjad Hossain denied reports of a worker's death, saying no one had died.
The authorities responded by closing shops in the surrounding area and sending paramilitary forces to the highway. The road blockade brought traffic in the area to a near standstill.
The unrest also led to widespread factory closures. Industrial police said 70 factories in Bhogra Bypass, Chowrasta and Konabari had suspended work for the day, while 32 others had shut down without announcing when they would reopen.
The 18 days of protests have cost 317 factories around $428 million in lost production in Bangladesh. International buyers have also moved orders worth about $254 million to other countries over concerns that deliveries could be delayed, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
Why Are Workers Protesting In Bangladesh?
Protests by workers who are demanding higher wages have affected Bangladesh’s garment industry, which generates around $38 billion annually. This industry gives employment to more than four million people.
Workers in Bangladesh want the monthly minimum wage to be increased to 30,000 taka ($240), compared with the current 12,500 taka. They say the existing wage is not enough to cover the rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare.
The government-appointed wage board met on Tuesday to discuss a revised minimum wage, a day after factory owners submitted their proposal. Wage board chairman Syed Azad Subhani said discussions were still underway and expressed hope that an agreement could be reached by the end of the day.