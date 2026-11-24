Sheikh Hasina has named December 16, Bangladesh Victory Day, as her proposed return date.
She has asked the government to arrange a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Delhi to Dhaka.
The former prime minister faces a death sentence over the 2024 crackdown on student-led protests.
Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Dhaka from India on December 16 and has asked the government to arrange her journey aboard the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The date marks Bangladesh's Victory Day, commemorating the end of the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.
According to Reuters, Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, confirmed on Tuesday that she intends to return after more than two years in exile in India. This is the first time the former prime minister has specified a date for her return, potentially escalating political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party is banned.
Hasina fled to Delhi on August 5, 2024, following a deadly uprising against her government. Her passport and other documents had been cancelled months after she fled to Delhi. Earlier this month, she sought new documents, including a passport, as part of her efforts to return. Violence in Bangladesh has risen since her request for the paperwork.
In a statement, Ali said Hasina wanted the Bangladeshi government to arrange her air transport from Delhi to Dhaka, arguing that the circumstances of her departure placed a responsibility on the government to facilitate her return.
"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesperson said.
"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."
The Bangladeshi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
However, a Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned to the country. The minister also said there had been no official discussions with India about arranging an aircraft to bring her back.
Hasina faces a death sentence in Bangladesh after the country's war crimes court sentenced her in absentia in November last year. She was convicted of ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising that forced her out of power. She has denied the charges while in exile.
The United Nations has said that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced Hasina out of power, Reuters reported.
Tarique Rahman’s Extradition Demand And Strained India-Bangladesh Ties
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government has repeatedly pressed India to extradite Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in Delhi since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024. Dhaka has also sought the extradition of other individuals it describes as “fugitive criminals”. In August, Bangladesh linked the proposed visit of Rahman to India to the creation of a “propitious environment”, with Hasina’s presence in India and her public statements emerging as key concerns.
On November 23, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told Reuters that Dhaka expected New Delhi to honour the extradition treaty and return Hasina as a convict. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, it had said the extradition request was under examination. The dispute has complicated efforts to reset bilateral ties. After Rahman’s proposed August visit failed to materialise, the two countries began discussing possible dates for a visit in November. Both sides say they want cooperation, but Hasina’s case remains an obstacle.