The stockpile includes 68 barrels of lead azide, or almost 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms), at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, close to the Mississippi River and about 90 miles south of Cedar Rapids. Sand, a Democrat who will not take office until January, has said the call rests with the administration. Last week, the Army said it would blow up the 68 barrels of degraded lead azide, a military explosive, at the plant on November 20. It later put the plan off after public backlash.