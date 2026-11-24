8th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the emergency permit for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant blast
The Army plans to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide, nearly 10,000 pounds, near Middletown
Judges said EPA safeguards, including barriers, weather limits and monitoring, should curb lead dust dispersal
On Monday, a federal appeals court allowed the US Army to go ahead with a blast of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant, saying the plan should keep lead dust from spreading into the air. Earlier that day, President Donald Trump, commander in chief of the Army, posted on Truth Social that he also wanted governor-elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation.
The stockpile includes 68 barrels of lead azide, or almost 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms), at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, close to the Mississippi River and about 90 miles south of Cedar Rapids. Sand, a Democrat who will not take office until January, has said the call rests with the administration. Last week, the Army said it would blow up the 68 barrels of degraded lead azide, a military explosive, at the plant on November 20. It later put the plan off after public backlash.
The blast had first been planned for last Friday and the Army later shifted the date three times after public concern over possible health and environmental effects. It had most recently planned the detonation for Wednesday, saying weather conditions were most favourable that day.
Court Finds Safeguards
A three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals held that the US Environmental Protection Agency adequately built safeguards into an emergency permit to limit the spread of lead dust. The judges wrote that those conditions addressed the concerns raised by environmental groups that sued to block the blast.
The court pointed to barriers around the storage area and weather restrictions tied to the operation. It also cited requirements for advance public notification, updated air modelling and environmental monitoring and sampling.
The judges also wrote that the record showed the Army had evaluated “a full range” of alternatives. Those included using other chemicals to neutralise the lead azide and thermal treatment.
Alternatives And Risk
The Army says the danger is rising.
In court filings over the weekend, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, said less liquid inside the barrels makes the solution more likely to freeze. That raises the sensitivity of crystals that have formed around the inside rim and underside of the lids.
“Even a small amount of friction can break the crystal formation, causing an explosive chain reaction,” Teller said in his declaration to the court.
In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide used in munitions production. Crystallisation of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.
EPA papers say officials weighed other ways to treat the barrels, including chemical neutralisation and decomposition. They concluded that moving or opening them would raise the chance of a deadly accidental blast. In a filing late on Saturday, the Justice Department said a controlled detonation was needed “to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion.”
Officials say the danger is rising as the weather turns colder. On Saturday, the EPA said the lead azide could explode at any moment because temperatures in Iowa are forecast to fall below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1 degree Celsius) this week.
Legal Fight Continues
Environmental groups filed suit last week to block the blast at the Middletown site, which sits near the Mississippi River and about 90 miles (140 km) south of Cedar Rapids. On Thursday, the appeals court froze the permit, and the Army then said it no longer needed approval because it was dealing with an emergency.
An attorney for the environmentalists said on Monday that the legal fight is about the EPA permit, not the Army’s decision to proceed under an emergency provision. “If they have information that leads them to believe that this is truly an emergency, they should act in the interest of the public,” Rachel Rintelmann, an attorney with Earthjustice, said before the court ruling.
Rintelmann added: “Trump’s post only added further confusion to what has been a chaotic time for some residents in Iowa.”
Trump said on Truth Social that he was directing the Army to stop the operation until a federal court ruled on it after issuing a temporary stay on Thursday. He also said the move depended on governor-elect Rob Sand giving his approval. Sand posted on X over the weekend that “no good options exist” to the detonation plan and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s order on Monday.
The environmental groups have disputed the Army’s approach in their court filings, arguing that other alternatives were not fully considered. For now, though, the appeals court ruling has restored the Army’s path to proceed with the detonation.