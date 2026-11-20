The U.S. Army postponed the detonation of roughly 5 tons of unstable bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant until Monday.
Residents in Middletown were warned to leave the area or stay indoors with windows and doors shut because of possible lead-containing dust.
Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the delay was meant to protect public safety and avoid colder weather that could further destabilise the material.
The U.S. Army has postponed a planned detonation of roughly 5 tons of unstable bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant until Monday after warning nearby residents about possible lead-containing dust, according to AP.
The blast had been slated for Friday at the plant in Middletown, Iowa. People in nearby Middletown were told to leave the area or, if they could not, stay inside with windows and doors shut. An advisory told AP: “The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground.” The advisory added to AP: “Lead is toxic to humans and animals.”
On Thursday evening, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle pushed the detonation to Monday. He wrote on X, as AP reported, that “public safety is the Army's top priority” and that the planned detonation would be “the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material”.
Safety Warnings Issued
Two blasts are planned.
Officials said the shock from both blasts should pass quickly, but it could still shatter old windows in Middletown. The dust cloud is expected to last no longer than an hour, depending on wind speed.
AP reported that Army modelling predicted lead levels in the air may rise but would still stay below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency threshold for protective action. Maps showing the likely drift were being updated using weather forecasts, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture advised residents to bring animals, bales of hay and water indoors.
Schools are shutting. Some districts, including Danville, cancelled classes. School Superintendent Pat Wallace wrote to AP that cancelling was “the most responsible decision.” He added to AP: “I am not suggesting that the detonation will result in unsafe conditions. The reality is that we simply do not know exactly what conditions will look like Friday afternoon.”
In Mediapolis, less than 20 miles away, schools and the public library were set to close on Friday. The local fire department also planned to hose down playgrounds that could be covered in lead particles.
Legal Challenge Filed
Environmental groups moved court on Thursday.
They filed suit to block the blast, saying the EPA did not force the Army to weigh safer options and that the Army gave too little notice of its plan. The groups also asked for a stay on the EPA permit and urged the court to decide by Friday morning.
EPA documents showed that alternatives, including neutralising and decomposing the contents of the drums with other chemicals, were examined. But officials said handling the drums would raise the probability of an accidental and fatal detonation.
The Army has argued that moving or relocating the barrels poses an unacceptable risk. Justine Barati, a public affairs specialist at the Army Sustainment Command, told AP that colder weather increases that risk.
Chemical Risk History
The problem surfaced months ago.
Residents in Middletown were told in March that the Army had to get rid of several dozen barrels of lead azide after a review halted operations at the ammunition plant and exposed the degraded material. The plant makes medium- and large-calibre munitions for the US Department of Defense.
At that stage, Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, commander of the plant, told AP: “The safety of our people and our neighbors is non‑negotiable.” He made the remark while acknowledging the volatility of the chemical compound used in munitions production.
The Army shared more details at a public meeting in Middletown in October. The EPA approved an emergency permit on Nov. 13, clearing the way for the planned Friday detonation and requiring the Army to model how the material could disperse in the air and on the ground.
That permit process led to a Sunday advisory that reached communities as far as 100 miles away. The Army also said it assembled a panel of experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to prepare the detonation plan.
Residents Seek Answers
Residents want more clarity.
Iowa U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Turek called for the detonation to be delayed, arguing that the public needs to better understand the potential health effects. Middletown has nearly 400 residents, and thousands more in surrounding areas could also be affected.
Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa’s Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said it remains unclear how much contamination will settle in the atmosphere and on surfaces. Lead can harm the brain, nervous system and other organs.
Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, said high short-term exposure can cause lead poisoning and make people sick. O’Shaughnessy added that long-term exposure to low doses can cause neurological development problems, especially in young children.
The Des Moines County Extension field office spent Thursday fielding calls from residents worried about animals and vegetable gardens. Staff member Morgan Hoenig told AP that residents were “deathly afraid” for their animals and vegetable gardens. She added to AP: “We ran out of soil test kits yesterday.”