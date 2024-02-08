Indian-American Student At Purdue Died By Suicide: Authorities

A 23-year old Indian-American student at Purdue University, who was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana this week, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Sameer Kamath, a US citizen, was found dead in the woods on February 5 at approximately 5pm in NICHES Land Trust - Crow’s Grove in Williamsport, Indiana. Justin Brummett, Coroner at Warren County Coroner's Office, said in a press release Wednesday that a forensic autopsy was performed on Kamath on February 6 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The press release from the coroner's office said that the preliminary cause of death is a “"gunshot wound of the head" and Kamath died by “suicide”. A toxicology report is pending. “Through extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in conjunction with multiple other local and federal agencies, we are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death," the release said.

The coroner's office said that prior to releasing this information, Kamath’s family was notified of the results.