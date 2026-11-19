European Commission confirms AI-generated cyberattack detected on October 22.
Several applications were shut down during the investigation.
Politico reports possible exposure of large amounts of personal data.
Artificial intelligence tools were used in a cyberattack targeting the European Commission, the EU's executive arm confirmed on Thursday, as investigators work to establish the scale of the incident.
The European Commission detected the cyberattack on October 22 and responded by temporarily shutting down several applications as a precaution. Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said most of the affected applications had since been restored.
“I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary steps in response to a detected cybercampaign,” Regnier said at a press briefing. He described it as an “AI-generated cybercampaign” and said the investigation was continuing. “We are taking any necessary steps, based on the findings as they come,” he added, according to Reuters.
Regnier said there was no evidence that the incident had caused a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole. He did not identify who the Commission believed was behind the attack and said he was unaware of any ransom demand.
The incident adds to a series of cyberattacks reported in recent months. In October, hackers disrupted commercial refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of supermarkets in France.
Other attacks targeted ships bound for the United States in August, US water treatment plants in July and the Los Angeles transit system in March.
The cyberattack comes amid a series of other technology disruptions. A nationwide ground stop in the United States that lasted several hours, along with outages affecting banking services and Microsoft applications, were attributed by tech experts to efforts to quickly fix newly discovered software vulnerabilities.
Politico reported on Thursday that the attack on the European Commission may have exposed large amounts of personal data. Several systems were reportedly taken offline during a 10-day disruption, including those used to manage staff payslips, working hours and medical reimbursements.
The report also said the Commission had called an urgent meeting of its highest-level internal crisis management body to discuss the cyber incidents. Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen briefed other commissioners on Wednesday.