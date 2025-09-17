India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

Leaders pledge deeper strategic partnership and cooperation on global issues including security and Ukraine during Modi’s 75th birthday call.

O
Outlook Web Bureau
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December
India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December Photo: | Image- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and the EU plan to conclude free trade agreement negotiations by December 2025, according to PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen.

  • The new strategic agenda aims to enhance cooperation in security, trade, and global challenges like the Ukraine conflict.

  • Eleven negotiation chapters are completed, but market access and rules of origin remain key pending issues.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Wednesday their intention to wrap up talks for the much-anticipated free trade agreement between India and the EU by December.

According to PTI,  when the top EU leader called Modi to wish him a happy 75th birthday, the problem arose.

Additionally, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to von der Leyen for the EU's approval of a new strategic framework for relations with India.

PTI reported that the new strategic agenda aims to "deepen, broaden, and better coordinate" bilateral cooperation between the two sides, including in areas of security.

"Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

According to an Indian readout, the two leaders praised initiatives to deepen the strategic cooperation between India and the EU for both mutual prosperity and cooperatively tackling global concerns.

Free Trade Agreement: India, EU Set 2025 Deadline - | Image- File
India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the statement, Modi and von der Leyen reiterated their intention to conclude the India-EU free trade agreement negotiations by the end of the year.

Last week, the 13th round of the two parties' free trade agreement negotiations took place in New Delhi.

India's largest trading partner is the European Union, with USD 135 billion in bilateral goods trade in the fiscal year 2023–2024.

Reportedly, customs and trade facilitation, dispute resolution, digital commerce, the sustainable food system, small and medium-sized businesses, competition, subsidies, and capital flows are among the eleven chapters that the two parties have already finished negotiating.

There are still several important chapters that need to be negotiated, including market access and rules of origin.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. India remains committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine," the readout said.

"PM Modi reiterated his invitation for the India-EU Summit to be held in India next year," it added. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup: Fakhar Zaman Launches Counter Attack After Early Blows | PAK 39/2 (6)

  3. Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Continues His Assault, Nears Century

  4. India-Pakistan No Handshake Controversy, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Doubles Down On Pycroft Removal Demand - Report

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  5. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing