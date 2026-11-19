Hindu American leaders met White House officials to raise community concerns.
Discussions focused on priorities affecting Hindu Americans across the United States.
The meeting aimed to strengthen engagement between community representatives and the administration.
Hindu American leaders raised concerns over anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media, Hinduphobic incidents across the US and ways to strengthen security around temples during a meeting with a White House delegation.
The delegation, led by White House Faith Director Jennifer Korn, visited Keshavam, a Hindu community centre and temple, here on Wednesday and held discussions with representatives of several Hindu American organisations.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA, Sewa International, BAPS, Hindu Yuva, ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living, Isha Foundation, VHP of America, and Shrimad Rajchandra Mission.
Korn was accompanied by Belsis Romero, Senior Advisor and Faith Liaison at the US Department of State.
The Hindu American representatives highlighted the community's contributions through disaster relief efforts, meditation and wellness programmes, and initiatives such as the Sewa Diwali food drive.
They also flagged the rise of anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media and concerns about Hinduphobic incidents across the country.
The representatives urged US officials to explore ways to improve security at temples and strengthen interfaith dialogue to build greater trust and understanding.
Opportunities to increase Hindu American representation and ensure inclusion of the community’s perspectives in federal policy discussions also figured in the deliberations.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for Hindu American leaders to share our community’s contributions, raise concerns, and discuss ways to strengthen engagement with the White House and federal agencies,” a person who attended the meeting said.
Keshavam President Viswajith Mallampati had also participated in the Diwali celebrations at the White House earlier this month.