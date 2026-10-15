Paporakis’ alleged eight-page manifesto expressed anti-Indian, white supremacist and neo-Nazi views and outlined plans for mass violence.
India’s Chicago Consulate, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and the Hindu American Foundation condemned the alleged plot and hatred.
Investigators have not confirmed the intended place of worship; the allegations remain unproven in court.
In Palatine, a suburb outside Chicago, the warning arrived not as a public threat but through the digital trail of a young man’s alleged obsession with violence. Alexandros Paporakis, 19, had reportedly told co-workers he wanted to kill Indian people.
Then came an eight-page document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto), which prosecutors say described Indians, Jewish people and African Americans in dehumanising terms and outlined a plan for mass murder.
Police believe he may have been preparing to attack a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, Illinois, though the intended target has not been conclusively identified.
The alleged attack did not take place. Investigators say Paporakis told a co-worker that his gun had jammed and that he had fled. He was arrested on October 11 and faces charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon.
A search of his home reportedly uncovered a rifle, ammunition, tactical equipment and items bearing Nazi symbolism. The case has exposed not only an alleged plan for mass violence, but also the way racist ideology can turn a community into a target. Paporakis remains accused; the allegations have not been established at trial.
What Was Inside The Manifesto?
According to prosecutors, the document expressed white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs and portrayed people from several racial and ethnic groups as less than human.
Police said the writings described violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly Indians, alongside Jewish and African American communities. Investigators have also said Paporakis openly identified as a white supremacist at work and made threats against Indians.
The manifesto’s title invoked Aurora, but authorities have not confirmed the precise location he allegedly intended to attack.
The alleged plot was disrupted after co-workers reported disturbing communications to the authorities. Police from Palatine and Mount Prospect worked together to arrest Paporakis, with assistance from the FBI during the investigation.
The discovery of weapons and extremist material at his home added to investigators’ concerns. A judge ordered him detained before trial, and he is due to appear in court on October 30.
The public defender’s position, as reported by NBC Chicago, is that statements made by police and prosecutors remain allegations and could change as the investigation proceeds.
Indian Consulate Praises Timely Action
The Consulate General of India in Chicago issued a statement on October 14 acknowledging reports of a foiled attempt to target a place of worship in Aurora.
“We appreciate the timely action by law enforcement authorities,” it said, adding that it was in touch with members of the Indian diaspora and closely monitoring developments.
The statement did not identify a specific temple or comment on the details of the alleged manifesto. Its emphasis was on the authorities’ response and the safety of the Indian community.
The Hindu American Foundation said that the man described himself as a "sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day."
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was ‘horrified’ that a white supremacist allegedly attempted to massacre Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora.
“This is where the poison of anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy can lead, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take it seriously. I am grateful to the coworkers who sounded the alarm and the law enforcement officers who intervened. Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” he said.
For Indian Americans, a place of worship is more than a building. It can be a centre for prayer, language, food, festivals and the ordinary business of belonging in a country far from home.
That is what makes the alleged targeting of a Hindu temple so unsettling: the threat was directed at a community gathered around a shared faith, not simply at an address on a map.
Authorities said they had contacted Hindu places of worship in the area and that no continuing threat to the public had been identified. The investigation continues, with the intended target and the full circumstances of the alleged plot still under examination.