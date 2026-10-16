Alexandros Paporakis, 19, has been detained without bail over an alleged plot to carry out a racially motivated mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.
Prosecutors allege he shared a white-supremacist manifesto and attempted an attack, but his rifle jammed.
The case has raised concerns over anti-Indian hostility and security at places of worship.
A judge in Illinois has ordered a 19-year-old accused of planning a racially motivated mass shooting at a Hindu temple near Chicago to continue receiving gender-transition hormone injections while in jail awaiting trial.
Alexandros Paporakis, from Palatine, Illinois, was ordered held without bail on Wednesday, October 14, after prosecutors outlined an alleged plot targeting Indian worshippers at a Hindu temple in Aurora.
The judge also addressed his ongoing treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and anxiety.
Paporakis faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon. Authorities say the investigation began after his co-workers reported disturbing messages and a document outlining an alleged mass-shooting plan.
Police subsequently searched his home and recovered a rifle, ammunition, tactical equipment and items bearing Nazi symbolism. The allegations have not been tested at trial, and his public defender has cautioned that the prosecution’s account remains unproven.
What Do Investigators Allege About The Plot?
According to prosecutors and court records cited by the Associated Press, Paporakis allegedly shared an eight-page document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto) with a co-worker.
The document reportedly expressed white-supremacist and neo-Nazi views, described Indian, Jewish and Black people as “subhumans” and outlined a plan to kill as many people from those communities as possible. Prosecutors said he had expressed hatred towards Indian people at work.
Investigators also said surveillance footage showed a vehicle registered to Paporakis entering the car park of a large Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday, October 11, before leaving shortly afterwards.
Prosecutors alleged that he attempted to carry out the attack but that his rifle jammed. Co-workers alerted police after receiving messages about his intentions, leading to his arrest later that day. The temple increased security following the reported threat.
Court Orders Continued Medical Treatment In Custody
During the detention hearing, the judge ordered that Paporakis remain in custody pending trial and addressed his medical treatment, including hormone injections associated with gender transition. He is also receiving treatment for ADHD, depression and anxiety, according to reports from NBC Chicago and the New York Post. The order means his prescribed treatment is to continue while he remains detained.
The case has prompted concern among Indian-American communities about anti-Indian hostility and white-supremacist violence. US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who said he and his family were worshipping at the targeted temple when the alleged attack occurred, condemned the threat and praised those who alerted authorities. Paporakis is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.