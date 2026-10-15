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'Deeply Concerned': India Flags Anti-Hindu Hate After US Temple Shooting Plot Arrest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The MEA called the alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois racist and anti-Hindu, urging US authorities to investigate and ensure the Indian community’s safety

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Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • India flagged growing anti-Hindu hate in the US after a 19-year-old was arrested over an alleged temple shooting plot in Illinois.

  • The MEA described the reported plot as racist and anti-Hindu, citing references to violence against people of Indian origin.

  • New Delhi called for a thorough investigation, accountability and stronger measures to protect the Indian community in the US.

India on Thursday expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the US state of Illinois, describing the reported anti-Hindu and racist motive as disturbing and calling for decisive action to protect the Indian community.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, has been arrested in connection with the alleged plot targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area near Chicago.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported plan, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, was deeply concerning.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” Jaiswal said.

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India also flagged what it described as growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US.

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Suspect Arrested In Illinois

According to investigators, Paporakis was arrested after authorities received information that he was allegedly planning a mass shooting. The investigation reportedly uncovered a document outlining a proposed attack and expressing white supremacist views, including references to violence against people of Indian descent.

Investigators also said the suspect had shared images of a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment with the person who reported him.

Paporakis, who reportedly worked as a cashier at Taco Bell, is accused of planning an attack that could potentially target a Hindu place of worship. The allegations form part of the ongoing investigation.

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India Calls For Zero Tolerance

Reacting to the arrest, New Delhi said it had taken note of the action by US law enforcement authorities, including the detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” Jaiswal said.

India also called on US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, ensure accountability and take measures to prevent similar incidents.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” the MEA spokesperson said.

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Investigators Detail Sunday's Events

Investigators have also outlined the events leading up to the suspect's arrest. According to their account, Paporakis allegedly told his Taco Bell co-workers that Sunday would be “a special day”. He later contacted one of them and reportedly said that his gun had jammed.

Investigators further alleged that he left the location in a hurry without being seen. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the suspect have not been established in court.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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