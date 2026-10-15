'Anti-Democratic Efforts': US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Raises Concern Over 13.36 Crore Voter Deletions In India

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has expressed concern over the reported deletion of 13.36 crore names from India’s draft electoral rolls.
The deletions are linked to the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The Election Commission has said eligible voters whose names are missing from draft rolls can seek inclusion through the claims and objections process or apply using Form 6.
Indian-origin US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday expressed concern over the deletion of around 13.36 crore names from draft electoral rolls in India, comparing the exercise to what she described as efforts by the Trump administration to undermine voting rights in the United States.
Jayapal, a Democratic representative from Washington state, also voiced support for non-violent protests against what she called “anti-democratic efforts in India”.
“I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls. This appears to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing here at home to undermine voting rights in a democracy,” she said in a post on X.
She stressed the importance of protecting democracy globally, saying people in India and the US “deserve free and fair elections”.
“Non-violent resistance movements are essential in these moments and I stand with the Indian people who are engaging in non-violent protests to counter anti-democratic efforts in India,” she added.
Jayapal's Remarks Come Amid Electoral Roll Revision
Jayapal’s comments come amid scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The exercise has led to the deletion of millions of names from draft electoral rolls across several states and Union Territories.
According to figures shared by the Election Commission, around 7.2 crore names were deleted during the first two phases of the SIR, covering 13 states and Union Territories.
In the ongoing third phase, draft electoral rolls have been published in 18 states and Union Territories, with a further 6.16 crore names deleted. This takes the reported total to around 13.36 crore.
The deletions have drawn attention to questions about voter verification, the accuracy of electoral rolls and the process through which eligible voters can ensure their names remain on the lists.
How Can Voters Seek Inclusion In The Electoral Rolls?
The Election Commission has said that genuine voters whose names were inadvertently omitted from the draft rolls can seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.
Eligible voters can also apply for inclusion using Form 6.
The revision exercise has become a focus of political debate, with critics raising concerns about the scale of deletions and their potential implications for eligible voters. The Election Commission, meanwhile, has provided procedures through which people can seek corrections or the restoration of omitted names.
(With PTI Inputs)