Abhijeet Dipke Questions CJI Surya Kant Over Law And Order Remark Amid ECI, SIR Row

Dipke further asked, “On what basis are they telling the voters this?” He also extended his “best wishes” to the INDIA bloc for Monday's protest march to the Supreme Court, after which the Opposition completed legal formalities for a petition against the ECI. “It is necessary for the entire country to unite and hold such protests, especially the INDIA bloc, as it is in the Opposition. Such protests will continue across the country until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Dipke said, according to PTI.