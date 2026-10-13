Abhijeet Dipke Questions CJI Surya Kant Over Law And Order Remark Amid ECI, SIR Row

Abhijeet Dipke accused the Supreme Court of failing to act against the Election Commission of India
The row comes amid protests over the special intensive revision exercise and pressure on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Dipke questioned whether the court would tell Narendra Modi not to contest an election if voters were denied their rights
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remark that protests and restrictions in Delhi were a law-and-order issue, not his domain, drew a sharp response on Tuesday from Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. He accused the Supreme Court of failing to act against the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The exchange comes amid a widening row over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and growing pressure on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after protests by student groups and Opposition parties.
PTI reported that Dipke claimed, “What action have they taken against the Election Commission? They have taken no action at all.” Dipke said he would not like to comment on Congress's Kerala unit's post against the Chief Justice of India. The dispute has unfolded alongside protests over the SIR exercise and demands for Kumar’s resignation.
Dipke Targets Court
Dipke sharpened his criticism. “I would not like to comment on that right now because both the CJI and the Supreme Court have recently said that law and order is not the responsibility of the court. What action have they taken against the Election Commission? They have taken no action at all,” PTI reported Dipke as saying.
He then challenged the court over voter rights and Narendra Modi’s candidature. “We saw what happened in Bengal after votes were deleted. What did they say? They said it was fine if people could not vote now; they could vote later. Will the Supreme Court tell Narendra Modi the same thing, that he should not contest the election this time and can contest the next time?”
Dipke further asked, “On what basis are they telling the voters this?” He also extended his “best wishes” to the INDIA bloc for Monday's protest march to the Supreme Court, after which the Opposition completed legal formalities for a petition against the ECI. “It is necessary for the entire country to unite and hold such protests, especially the INDIA bloc, as it is in the Opposition. Such protests will continue across the country until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Dipke said, according to PTI.
SIR Row Escalates
The dispute widened after an Indian Express report. That report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had challenged poll-body decisions at least 14 times over 10 months. Some of those decisions, the report said, were issued without their knowledge.
The poll body, however, maintained that the three-member panel took all decisions unanimously, including those linked to the SIR exercise. Protests against the SIR exercise and Gyanesh Kumar followed, with student organisations and Opposition parties seeking the chief election commissioner’s resignation.
CJI Explains Remark
Surya Kant remarked when asked about the situation in Delhi amid protests and restrictions.
“Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai. (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain),” the CJI said, according to PTI.
He also made clear that access to the court remained open. The CJI asserted that the “doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody”, whether civilians or lawmakers.
The remark also triggered a political response online. The Indian National Congress’s Kerala unit posted on X, addressing the CJI as “Dear Surya Kant”, and wrote, “If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it.” The post was later deleted.