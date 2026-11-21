Two Supreme Court judges stepped aside from the library relocation case.
CJI Surya Kant will decide which Bench hears it.
The dispute centres on space for 8.5 lakh books.
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court stepped aside from hearing a suo motu case on Friday related to the proposed relocation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in New Delhi.
The Bench said that the case should be sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, to decide which Bench will hear it. Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva decided to step aside from the case after the CJI's recent decision to transfer PIL matters to benches authorised to hear them under the court's roster, according to Bar and Bench.
The Bench said the CJI's office had been informed when the case first came up for hearing. However, it noted that it did not have the roster to hear the matter. The judges then referred it to the CJI for further listing.
"Therefore, let the matter be placed before the CJI for listing before the appropriate bench," Justice Kumar said.
The Court also indirectly referred to the recent withdrawal of some cases from a Bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.
Why Was The Case Sent To The CJI?
The transfer of the cases comes at a time when the CJI has been reviewing how cases are assigned to different Supreme Court Benches.
The CJI recently asked for the transfer of certain cases from Benches that were not authorised to hear public interest litigation (PILs) as per the court's roster. The move came amid concerns that some Benches were turning individual disputes into broader PIL proceedings.
According to Bar and Bench, the CJI has also directed the Supreme Court Registry to identify such matters and ensure they are placed before the appropriate Benches.
As the 'master of the roster', the CJI has the administrative power to decide how cases are distributed among the court's Benches.
The Central Secretariat Library matter has now been referred to Surya Kant, who will decide which Bench should take it up.
What Is The Central Secretariat Library Relocation Case
The relocation of the Central Secretariat Library became a matter of concern after questions were raised about the space being provided for its extensive collection of books and documents.
The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue on October 5, following a report by The Indian Express highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the library's future as Shastri Bhawan is set to be demolished under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
The court asked for a detailed affidavit from the government on its relocation plans. Established in 1891 in Calcutta as the Imperial Secretariat Library, the institution was shifted to Delhi in 1911 following the decision to move the British Indian capital. It was later moved to Shastri Bhawan, where it has been housed since 1969.
The library, which comes under the Union Ministry of Culture, has more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare volumes, government publications, official records and gazetteers. The relocation dispute began after the Directorate of Estates allotted two rooms covering around 300 square metres at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in January 2026.
The Culture Ministry rejected the proposal, informing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on February 26 that the space was insufficient to accommodate the library's entire collection and facilities. The government subsequently outlined further arrangements.
A November 6 office memorandum approved the library's relocation to GPOA Block-02 in Netaji Nagar, with around 4,000 square metres reportedly earmarked for it.
In its later affidavit before the Supreme Court, however, the government said 5,583 square metres had been earmarked in Kartavya Bhawan-4 for the Central Secretariat Library and Tulsi Sadan Library together.