A Delhi High Court bench refused to entertain a PIL against the release of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.
The bench said a similar challenge by doctors is already pending before a single judge.
Petitioners Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan alleged the trailer portrays doctors as corrupt and glorifies violence.
Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, starring Sunny Deol, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The movie sparked controversy after its teaser release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, seeking to stall the film's release. The Delhi High Court has declined to hear the PIL.
Delhi HC rejects plea to block Sunny Deol's Suryaa
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (November 4) declined to take up a PIL seeking to block the release of Sunny Deol-starrer.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said it would not hear the public interest litigation because doctors had already raised the same issue in a separate writ petition before a single judge, reported PTI.
The single judge sent notice to the authorities and asked for their reply to a petition that accuses the Sunny Deol-starrer of showing private-hospital doctors as corrupt and encouraging attacks on healthcare workers.
The division bench said the petitioners’ status as doctors did not change its view. "We see no reason for multiplicity of proceedings", the bench said. It added that they could take part in the matter before the single judge and could still press their representation before the authorities.
The matter is set for hearing on November 16.
They sought a stay on the film’s release, saying its official trailer glorifies violence against doctors and wrongly casts the healthcare profession as corrupt. They also argued that the movie could upset public law and order.
They wanted the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the film and cut or change the scenes and lines they called objectionable. When the bench asked why it should hear the plea while a similar case was already before another bench, the petitioners’ counsel said the issue was sensitive and that a PIL covers more ground than a writ petition.
CBFC's counsel said no certification had been granted yet and the film was still under consideration. He also said the Hindi film is not an original work but a remake of a South Indian movie already in the public domain.
The petitioners' lawyer said the teaser suggests patients’ relatives can turn to violence against doctors and medical personnel.