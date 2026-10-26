Ramayana releases on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directs the epic adaptation.
Reports emerge that Sunny Deol might be leading a Hanuman spinoff.
Beyond their upcoming November 5 release of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are set to widen their cinematic franchise with a dedicated Lord Hanuman spin-off. Pre-production has reportedly kicked off, with Sunny Deol being courted to front the project in a expanded, lead appearance.
A source cited by Midday stated, “Hanuman is one of the most important characters in the Ramayana, and there is a lot more to his story than what can be explored within the central narrative.”
“The idea is to make every film its own story but still connected to the bigger universe. Hanuman has the scale and emotional appeal to carry a film on his own. With Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Part 2 now expected to release during Diwali 2028, the makers have time to develop the next chapter of the franchise,” shared the source.
Split into two feature films, the Ramayana saga will reportedly wrap its first installment with the abduction of Sita. Because Lord Hanuman does not appear in the traditional epic until after Sita Haran, Sunny Deol’s character is elided from the initial preview and is expected to assume center stage in the second chapter instead.
At the Prathan Sankalp event for the film, Sunny Deol revealed that he has only filmed a small portion of his role so far. He said, "I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go."
He also said, "I would like to thank Waheguruji for giving me the opportunity to play Hanuman Ji. I feel truly blessed to be a part of this journey. Hanuman Ji's character is not easy to portray, but it is going to be a great experience because he is innocent, strong, and powerful. Most importantly, we need everyone's blessings as we have taken on such a big project."
The upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.