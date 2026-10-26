Diljit Dosanjh Hints at Koffee With Karan Season 9 Appearance: Deets Inside

Diljit On Koffee With Karan?

Without expressly naming Koffee With Karan, Diljit’s recent comments were widely linked by fans to the talk show’s ninth and concluding season. His only appearance on the series dates back to Season 6 alongside Badshah. The final season kicked off on October 14, opening with Salman Khan and a cameo by Karisma Kapoor, followed by newly married couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in episode two. Up next, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will take the couch, joined by surprise guest Arjun Kapoor. On his own front, Diljit is currently headlining the Indian leg of his Aura World Tour, with upcoming shows set for Indore on November 15 and Ahmedabad on November 21.