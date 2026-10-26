Diljit Dosanjh Hints at Koffee With Karan Season 9 Appearance: Deets Inside

Diljit Dosanjh said he is doing one interview this year.
Fans wonder if he's returning to Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Dosanjh is on the India chapter of Aura World Tour.
Diljit Dosanjh sparked buzz about a potential Koffee With Karan 9 appearance after revealing on Instagram Live that he accepted a single interview offer from a show wrapping up its season. Though he kept the show's name under wraps, fans quickly linked the hint to Karan Johar’s talk show. Diljit added that this exception will be his only interview for the rest of the year.
"I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it,” Dosanjh said.
“So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year,” he added.
Diljit On Koffee With Karan?
Without expressly naming Koffee With Karan, Diljit’s recent comments were widely linked by fans to the talk show’s ninth and concluding season. His only appearance on the series dates back to Season 6 alongside Badshah. The final season kicked off on October 14, opening with Salman Khan and a cameo by Karisma Kapoor, followed by newly married couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in episode two. Up next, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will take the couch, joined by surprise guest Arjun Kapoor. On his own front, Diljit is currently headlining the Indian leg of his Aura World Tour, with upcoming shows set for Indore on November 15 and Ahmedabad on November 21.
Following the Delhi concert, Dosanjh will take his Aura World Tour to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.