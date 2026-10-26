AR Rahman Under Fire Over Qawwali-Style Ramayana Song 'Mangal Rang'

Rahman recently opened up to Hindustan Times regarding the need to innovate,“After the first 10 years, people said, 'Oh, you should do what you did in those first 10 years.' But I can't stay on old glory like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire. You can't stagnate yourself—you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It's an epic story almost every Indian knows. It is a movie, an epic, a story almost every Indian knows. It's such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world. It's a huge honour and a big responsibility.” Rahman and Hans Zimmer are the composers for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.