AR Rahman Under Fire Over Qawwali-Style Ramayana Song 'Mangal Rang'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has unveiled a new song, Mangal Rang.
AR Rahman composed the film's soundtrack alongside Hans Zimmer.
For Mangal Rang, Rahman has landed in disfavour on X over alleged Qawwali-esque style in the composition.
A new track from the upcoming Ramayana film, titled "Mangal Rang," dropped on Sunday. Created by A.R. Rahman and brought to life by vocalists Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song celebrates the bond of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Despite its star-studded credentials, the release spawned immediate backlash online, with a spate of X users expressing disapproval over its Qawwali-inspired composition and debating whether that musical genre fits a classical epic like Ramayana. "Mangal Rang" celebrates their wedding and Sita's arrival in Ayodhya. The lyrics are penned by Kumar Vishwas.
Mangal Rang Attracts Backlash On Social Media
One user wrote, "Mangal Rang is an obviously qawwali-coded song in Ramayana - the chorus, the "rang" metaphor (most famously used in Aaj Rang Hai), and the guitar which evokes bulbul tarang. Aside: self-inspired from Enna Solla Pogirai."
Another user drew comparisons with "Kun Faya Kun", alleging, “Mangal Rang from “Ramayana” has clear similarities to A.R. Rahman's “Kun Faya Kun” the chorus, the singing style, the spiritual lift, the overall architecture. Imagine a Sufi style song attached to Bhagavan Ram and Sita Maa... Is it a deliberate callback? Or an older formula given new packaging?”
One more account harped on the similarity in the composition, “This song sounds more like Kun faya Kun, they must have used more of Veena, Sitar, Mridnang and Tabla and Sanskrit words should have been used in the lyrics as it's about Ramayana. The disappointing thing is that the lyrics have “Tu tera mera” Godliness is completely missing.”
Rahman recently opened up to Hindustan Times regarding the need to innovate,“After the first 10 years, people said, 'Oh, you should do what you did in those first 10 years.' But I can't stay on old glory like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire. You can't stagnate yourself—you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It's an epic story almost every Indian knows. It is a movie, an epic, a story almost every Indian knows. It's such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world. It's a huge honour and a big responsibility.” Rahman and Hans Zimmer are the composers for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.
The upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.