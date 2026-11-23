Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down 10 to 12 films to focus on the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, the composer said he spent three years working on the two-part epic, which also features music by Hans Zimmer. Rahman discussed the time and repeated revisions involved in creating the soundtrack, including the process behind Ravana Tandav.