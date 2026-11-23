AR Rahman turned down 10-12 films to focus on Ramayana's music.
The composer spent three years developing themes with Hans Zimmer.
Ravana Tandav went through 12-13 versions before the team finalised it.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down 10 to 12 films to focus on the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, the composer said he spent three years working on the two-part epic, which also features music by Hans Zimmer. Rahman discussed the time and repeated revisions involved in creating the soundtrack, including the process behind Ravana Tandav.
AR Rahman On Spending Three Years On Ramayana Music
Describing his experience, Rahman said, “The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it. I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited.”
He also spoke about how different themes were developed and revised over the three-year period. Ravana Tandav, in particular, went through several versions before the team settled on a final composition.
Rahman said, “We've been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked.”
Ramayana Soundtrack Faces Mixed Reactions
The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 features Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and Ravana Tandav, featuring Vishal Dadlani. Sita’s Aspiration includes vocals by AR Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy. Poet Kumar Vishwas has written the album's lyrics.
The music has also drawn mixed reactions since its release. Some listeners have questioned whether the compositions meet expectations for the epic, with Ravana Tandav facing criticism over its intensity and sound. Mangal Rang, featuring Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, has also prompted discussion over its perceived qawwali influences.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Yash portrays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman.
In its review, Outlook India rated the film 2/5, acknowledging its visual scale and VFX while noting that the spectacle comes at the expense of emotional depth, particularly in the underdeveloped relationship between Ram and Sita.