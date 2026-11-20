A.

The story is not about Gondhal. It is about human conflict. Every character has their own motive and is selfish in their own way. I wanted to approach them realistically, without making it clear who the hero or the villain is. I also wanted to portray people as they were in the 1960s.

Take Suman, for instance. You may feel that she is clever, manipulative and selfish. But she is also a 17-year-old girl who does not understand the consequences of her choices. She is not openly challenging patriarchy. She is experiencing it, and she is simply making choices because she wants to be with the person she loves. At that time, women did not have many rights, especially when it came to love and marriage.

Anand is kind-hearted but surrounded by greedy people. Vibhaba, meanwhile, carries a lot of pain and anger. He feels that an injustice has been done to him, particularly after the death of his son. He represents someone who feels helpless in front of powerful people. I wanted all these characters to have their own battles.