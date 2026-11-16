Shivendra Singh Dungarpur opened up about how Film Heritage Foundation resurrected Pakeezah from melted negatives.
He also shared FHF’s mission to save India's cinematic heritage.
Dungarpur also shed light on the upcoming film preservation and restoration workshop in Guwahati, Assam.
Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate who made nearly 1500 commercials, was at the peak of his advertising career when he gave up the lucrative job to set up Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in 2014. A cinephile himself, Dungarpur's main motive was to restore deteriorating films and show them to every common man who wants to watch cinema. His latest restoration is Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 classic Pakeezah in 4K, screened at prestigious international film festivals—Festival Lumière in Lyon, France and BFI London Film Festival. The India re-release date of Pakeezah’s 4K restoration is yet to be announced.
FHF is now gearing up for the 11th edition of its film preservation and restoration workshop in Guwahati, Assam, slated for Nov 21- 28, 2026. From Dylan Cave to Joanna White and Brian Meacham, several international experts will share their knowledge with participants throughout the week.
Ahead of it, Dungarpur spoke to Outlook about Pakeezah restoration, the challenges behind it, hurdles of hosting such a workshop outside major hubs and more.
Edited excerpts:
What inspired the decision to restore Pakeezah?
When we started the Foundation, we decided to restore India's cinematic heritage because the situation at the time was quite dire. We had already lost so many of our films. Having made Celluloid Man, I stated at that point that we wouldn't just restore regional cinema from across India, but also—and most importantly—some of India's biggest films. That includes Sholay, which we restored last year, where we even found the original ending.
Pakeezah was a film I always wanted to restore. It holds deep emotional value for me because my grandmother introduced me to it when I was a child. It was her favourite film, so it reminds me of my childhood and the time I spent with her. When we decided to restore it, we had to convince the producers—Kamal Amrohi’s children, Rukhsar Amrohi and Tajdar Amrohi. It wasn't easy because people often don't see the value in old films. However, I knew that once re-released, this new generation would discover and fall in love with it.
I wanted to showcase a film like Pakeezah to the world and say, ‘This is what Indian cinema is all about.’ It represents our culture—the Urdu language, the way Meena Kumari speaks it, the costumes, the music, the drama, everything. It’s truly an incredible thing.
While restoring a classic like this, how did you keep the originality intact?
The most important thing is to bring the film back to the exact way it looked when it was first released. Because the original camera negative had melted, this involved a lot of physical work—we had to track down whatever surviving material existed and restore it physically, frame by frame.
That is why you can still see the film grain in our restorations. Grain is like your blood vessels: if you drain the blood, what is left? There is no colour left. You don’t get that with AI or digital, because what you see in digital isn't real at all.
Try taking a photo on film, then take the same photo on your phone and compare both to what you actually see outside. You’ll notice a massive difference in the colours. Digital enhances reality, whereas celluloid was reality—it was the closest thing to what the human eye actually sees. That is what we try to preserve. We want audiences today to experience the film the exact way people saw it upon release.
In this age of AI, we are restoring films to bring back that authentic reality. We’re able to do this because there is a real audience for it—people are fed up with seeing AI every day and are craving realism and a connection to how cinema history was made. That is why classic cinema is returning to the big screen in such a massive way.
What were the primary obstacles encountered during the 4K restoration?
It took us two years. When we approached the producers and went to the lab, we discovered that the original camera negative had melted. We were heartbroken—it felt like losing a mother. Fortunately, they had some third-generation elements, and we also found materials at the National Film Archive, which allowed us to begin the restoration.
The process required extensive, frame-by-frame manual work. Because the colours had faded, we had to research how to restore their authenticity—such as the exact shade of Meena Kumari’s costumes. I spoke with family members who had visited the set to confirm the original colours, and we eventually found a reference photograph with accurate tones to match against.
Working when the filmmaker is no longer alive is challenging. You can't take any liberties; you have to put yourself in Kamal Amrohi's shoes and consider what he would and wouldn't have liked.
What makes this film culturally and historically significant enough to present it to a global audience today?
I don’t think a film like Pakeezah could ever be made again in India. It is so rich in heritage, especially in how authentically it captures the beauty of Urdu and Indian culture—and Meena Kumari’s performance is extraordinary. Having taken 14 years to make, it stands as a landmark of Indian ethos, craftsmanship, direction, costume design, and dialogue delivery. Recreating a film on that scale today would be virtually impossible. It has influenced an entire generation of Bollywood filmmakers; many have tried to replicate its magic, only to find how difficult it truly is.
What drew you to film preservation? Which films are you planning to restore next?
While travelling across India with my film Satellite Man, I realised just how much of our cinema we have already lost. Often, you champion a cause without truly committing to it, but this experience profoundly affected me. I decided to save our cinematic heritage and ensure younger generations can see it. In 2014, I began working to establish what became the Film Heritage Foundation. Once it was set up, there was no looking back—because no one else was doing this crucial work, I never found the time to return to filmmaking or advertising.
Our next restoration projects will be Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika (1977) and Mandi (1988), along with Bimal Roy’s Madhumati (1958) and Devdas (1955).
Could you share details about the upcoming film restoration workshop in Guwahati, the logistical hurdles of hosting such a program in another state, and and what attendees learn?
Organising the Assam workshop was extremely difficult—almost impossible in the Northeast, given how things typically operate there. When I visited Guwahati, what I saw was deeply disturbing. There is a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done, which is why I became determined to host the 11th edition of the workshop in Assam, following Odisha.
I am committed to making this happen because participants will come from all over the world. We’ve created beautiful posters featuring Majuli as the central theme, blended with the faces of actors. This event will be significant not just for Guwahati, but for the entire Northeast region.
Participants will receive top-tier training in film repair, film restoration, and the conservation of paper, photographs, and posters—including digital media. Ultimately, we want to help Assam, its government, and its people preserve their film heritage.