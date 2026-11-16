A.

When we started the Foundation, we decided to restore India's cinematic heritage because the situation at the time was quite dire. We had already lost so many of our films. Having made Celluloid Man, I stated at that point that we wouldn't just restore regional cinema from across India, but also—and most importantly—some of India's biggest films. That includes Sholay, which we restored last year, where we even found the original ending.

Pakeezah was a film I always wanted to restore. It holds deep emotional value for me because my grandmother introduced me to it when I was a child. It was her favourite film, so it reminds me of my childhood and the time I spent with her. When we decided to restore it, we had to convince the producers—Kamal Amrohi’s children, Rukhsar Amrohi and Tajdar Amrohi. It wasn't easy because people often don't see the value in old films. However, I knew that once re-released, this new generation would discover and fall in love with it.

I wanted to showcase a film like Pakeezah to the world and say, ‘This is what Indian cinema is all about.’ It represents our culture—the Urdu language, the way Meena Kumari speaks it, the costumes, the music, the drama, everything. It’s truly an incredible thing.