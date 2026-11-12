Parivarik ManuRanjan, is Pankaj's first-ever collaboration with actor Aditi Rao Hydari. When asked about how his character in the movie is different from the other roles he played, Tripathi says, "When you watch the film, you will feel that you know such people. It is a slice-of-life, relatable character. Relatability is high with this character. Ranjan Dubey is a simple man with no complexities. He is happy in his life, and something happens, and then you have to see it with your family."