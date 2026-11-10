Kirti Kulhari has debut as a producer with Kinaare.
Kiraare recently premiered at 15th Dharamshala International Film Festival
The actor-turned-producer spoke about the challenges of a producer
Actor Kirti Kulhari has donned the hat of a producer for the first time with Kinaare, which recently premiered at the 15th Dharamshala International Film Festival. In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, the Uri actor expresses her excitement about presenting a work she calls her "baby".
Talking about her production debut premiering at DIFF, the actor shared her feelings as a first-time producer.
Kulhari tells us, "I am absolutely thrilled about this, and you know it is an honour and one of those days, the moments you think about in your life. Maybe last year, when I was there, I thought, someday I will be here with my film. It just so happened. That feeling is indescribable: so much love and gratitude for this moment. I love DIFF in terms of the vibe, in terms of the crowd."
The actor, who is known for her work as an actor in films such as Four More Shots Please!, Pink and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors amongst others, feels that being the producer of a film can oftentimes look like a thankless job
She also has become a person with a "thick skin" with her new role.
Kulhari says, "So, I’ve sort of developed a bit of thick skin when it comes to, okay, maybe this is how it is. Just do your thing, do your best, and keep moving. I have become very observant and quite empathetic."
Production taught her things acting didn’t
Being an actor in any film can sometimes be about being in one’s own world, notes the actor
"It’s all about you, you know. Your world just revolves around yourself." However, as a producer, that changes, and there are several changes in approach that happen.
"The production team, especially, is the one that sleeps the least on set. They get the least rest and the fewest breaks, and all they hear are complaints and whining. You rarely, rarely see someone say thank you to a production team member, you know. And I think that is quite sad."
Kulhari also shares her understanding and respect for everyone working in the production department. She said that, as a producer, she would love to give the same care and consideration to her stars and team that she expects as an actress herself.
“I think you realise that, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be respected for what they are doing, for who they are, for just the human being that they are. And that’s all. That’s what most people actually expect from you,” feels Kulhari.
On pay parity issue
Talking about one of the most important topics for discussion when it comes to being a producer, Kulhari has a more holistic understanding of the challenges faced and believes pay parity involves many factors.
In her words, "It's not just a gender thing. I believe that I am someone who is prompt and very particular about clearing payments. That's kind of ingrained in me. I don't like to owe somebody money. I don't like keeping people waiting or delaying it unnecessarily. When I have the money, I believe in clearing payments as soon as possible. Not having people to ask where is my money and just making excuses. These fundamental things can go a long way with people."