Dreamboat marks Aastha Tiku’s directorial debut with a surreal 24-minute fantasy comedy.
Amit Masurkar produces the film starring Sofia Ashraf, Supriya Joshi and Tenzin Dalha.
The Dreamboat world premiere takes place at DIFF from October 29 to November 1, 2026.
Dreamboat, the offbeat fantasy comedy written and directed by Aastha Tiku, will have its world premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF). Produced by Tiku and National Award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar, the 24-minute film stars Sofia Ashraf, Supriya Joshi, Tenzin Dalha and Prayrak Mehta.
What is Aastha Tiku’s Dreamboat about?
The story follows an underground musician whose unconventional romance with her beloved pillow is abruptly interrupted by her mother. She then embarks on a surreal journey through Mumbai, where friendships, desire and her grip on reality are tested by an enigmatic homeless poet. Meanwhile, the abandoned pillow begins to develop a will of its own.
Drawing on fantasy, pop culture and the absurd, Dreamboat blends punk sensibilities with a camp aesthetic. Its unconventional premise recalls the surreal worlds of Mani Kaul’s Duvidha and Kamal Swaroop’s Om-Dar-Ba-Dar, using the bizarre to explore recognisable human emotions.
Speaking about the film, writer-director Aastha Tiku said, “Dreamboat literally came to me in a dream and I spent a few months trying to decipher it and mould it into a screenplay. I wanted the world of the film to feel relatable, at the same time coded in dream logic. Through the fantasy genre with a female protagonist the intent was to capture the relationship of an artist and her muse - a pillow. The film allowed me to follow my instincts and make something honest, punk and experiential.”
Amit Masurkar on producing Dreamboat
Explaining his interest in the project, producer Amit Masurkar said, “What drew me to Dreamboat was its unconventional premise and the treatment boards Aastha had prepared for the film. I love how she used pop culture, music, colour, language, fashion to create this campy and surreal fever dream. We are excited to begin our festival journey with DIFF.”
Masurkar is known for directing Newton, Sherni and the independent comedy Sulemani Keeda. Tiku previously wrote Sherni and is developing her first feature film as a director, which is set to go on floors in 2027.
Rapper, artist and activist Sofia Ashraf, known for her protest single Kodaikanal Won’t, makes her lead acting debut. The cast also includes comedian and digital creator Supriya Joshi, Tenzin Dalha, Prayrak Mehta, Moses Koul and Gurpal Singh.
The Dharamshala International Film Festival runs from October 29 to November 1, 2026, marking the beginning of Dreamboat’s festival journey.