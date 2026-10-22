Speaking about the film, writer-director Aastha Tiku said, “Dreamboat literally came to me in a dream and I spent a few months trying to decipher it and mould it into a screenplay. I wanted the world of the film to feel relatable, at the same time coded in dream logic. Through the fantasy genre with a female protagonist the intent was to capture the relationship of an artist and her muse - a pillow. The film allowed me to follow my instincts and make something honest, punk and experiential.”