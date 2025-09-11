Jugnuma (The Fable) Review: Raam Reddy’s sublime second feature glides between the real and dreamlike 

As a storyteller, Reddy isn’t interested in big, flashy revelations or a tangle of plot. His film unfolds instead as impressionistic fragments. A whiff of a plot point, which triggers the central crisis, comes through mysterious fires set off in various areas of the sprawling orchards. Dev receives the continued reassurances of the workers who come from the local village of Mool Gaon that there’s no ill will against him. Could the sheriff be behind the scorched trees? The family’s cook insinuates the sheriff’s greed for bribes, that he might be playing both sides in the guise of mediation. There are also whispers of disquiet among the villagers about the use of pesticides. A death occurs. The situation spirals, though Dev emotionally isolates himself from it as long as he can.