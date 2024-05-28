Interview

'Gullak' Actor Jameel Khan On 'All We Imagine As Light's Cannes Win: I Feel Proud That India Is Being Recognised And Appreciated On A Global Platform

Jameel Khan expressed his happiness that Indians are getting their due and recognition on global platforms.

Photo: Instagram
India scripted history this time at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia’s movie 'All We Imagine As Light' won the second-highest award of the festival, the Grand Prix honour. It is indeed a historic moment for India. From dignitaries to celebs to common men, everyone has lauded the filmmaker and the entire cast and crew for the thunderous feat at Cannes 2024. 'Gullak' actor Jameel Khan, during an exclusive interview on the sidelines of his upcoming show, 'Gullak 4', expressed his happiness on India's big win at Cannes.

He told Outlook India, ''It's a very proud moment and as an Indian, I feel very elated and extremely proud that India is being represented and appreciated on a global platform. I am so happy that Indians are getting their due and recognition. If more people are ready to back films like those, I think India is full of stories to take to the global platform and we are no lesser than any other country which has been winning awards.''

He continued, ''The doors are opening and people are realising that fact. OTTs are playing a very important part in it and so as the festivals.''

The 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor also desires to showcase his talent on international stage and he hopes his projects too will get international opening very soon. ''I am looking forward to that international opening also. I am fluent in Hindi, English and Urdu. So, I hope to get an opportunity to work in international projects. India is shining and I wish there will be more opportunities for actors like me,'' said Khan.

Jameel also expressed his desire to work with Aamir Khan with whom he missed the opportunity to work in 'Delhi Belly' and 'Rang De Basanti'. He said, ''We almost did these films but it didn't work out''. However, he doesn't feel bad or blame anybody for it as he feels it was destined not to happen.

